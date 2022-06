TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Sydney Sherrill has been named one of college softball’s nine inaugural Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners, presented by the NFCA. For the third straight season, Sherrill was named the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year, solidifying her as one of the best defenders in ACC history, if not the country. She was also named an NFCA Second Team All-American, the third All-American honor in her career.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO