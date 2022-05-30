Rehabilitated bald eagle to be set free at Sauvie Island farm on Memorial Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bald eagle that was found with a fractured shoulder and rehabilitated by the Portland Audubon will be released back into the wild at a Sauvie Island farm on Memorial Day.

The eagle was found on Dec. 30 near the Scappoose Airport and spent “many months” in recovery at the Audubon’s Wildlife Care Center, staff said in a post to Facebook.

It will be released at 1 p.m. Monday on Topaz Farm, which is also hosting its opening day. The event is open to the public.

Farm workers said their market will be open and fresh lemonade, hand pies, honey and grilled brats will be available for purchase.

The farm has also welcomed “so many baby animals” recently, staff said, including baby goats and piglets. Guests are invited to come meet them.

Farm-goers can peruse the market and the farm will be open until 5 p.m.

For more information or the farm’s summer schedule, visit Topaz Farm’s website here .

