On Wednesday morning, a 37-year-old man lost his life while a 3-year-old boy suffered critical injuries following a DUI crash in Las Vegas. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place at the intersection of Centennial Parkway and Shaumber Road at about 4 a.m. The early reports showed that a grey 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading westbound on Centennial Parkway approaching Shaumber while a blue 2021 Volkswagen was going southbound on Shaumber.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 17 HOURS AGO