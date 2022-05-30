'Hacks' Showrunners on the Season 2 Road Trip, New Storylines, and Working With Jean Smart

With May coming to a close, that means June is on its way as we inch closer and closer to the first official day of the summer season. With the season of sun comes some unpredictable weather and there'll likely be days when you'll need to stay inside with something to watch. Thankfully, Netflix has some promising content in store for the month of June from comedy favorites like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and Dumb and Dumber, to Oscar-winning hits like Titanic, The Departed, Vice, The Hurt Locker, and The Fighter, and franchise favorites like Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, The Amazing Spider-Man, Sing 2, and It (2017). Of course, June also brings a heap of new Netflix originals including several of their summer blockbusters like the Adam Sandler-led basketball dramedy Hustle, the Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller vehicle Spiderhead which is directed by Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, and the Kevin Hart-Woody Harrelson buddy action-comedy The Man From Toronto. June also brings the return of some of your favorite Netflix shows, in particular, The Umbrella Academy returns for its third season as the titular misfit team of heroes faces off against the Sparrow Academy and the sixth and final season of the smash-hit British import Peaky Blinders. New Netflix series dropping in June include the Melissa McCarthy-led biblical comedy God's Favorite Idiot, the queer-themed YA vampire romance First Kill, the slapstick comedy Man Vs. Bee starring English comic icon Rowan Atkinson, and Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area the Korean adaptation of the mega-hit Spanish series.

