NCAA Announces Top 4 Seeds For Baseball Tournament

By Hunter Hodies
 3 days ago
The NCAA has revealed the four schools that have the top four overall seeds as the road to Omaha gets underway. Oregon State and Stanford from the Pac-12 are two of the...

