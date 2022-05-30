ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Confirmed: Baylor's baseball coach steps down

KCEN
KCEN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Baylor University has confirmed on Monday what multiple outlets, including Kendall Rogers of D1 Baseball, reported about Steve Rodriguez stepping down from the role as the Bears’ head coach after seven years. Rodriguez, the 2017 Big 12 Coach of the Year, went 197-146...

www.kcentv.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
City
Houston, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Waco, TX
College Sports
KCEN

Baylor, Gonzaga announce marquee non-conference matchup

WACO, Texas — A rematch of the 2021 National Championship Game is officially on the schedule. Tuesday, Baylor announced it has scheduled a non-conference game against Gonzaga for Friday Dec. 2nd. The Bears and Bulldogs faced off on April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, an 86-70...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Former Temple HS Volleyball Coach accused of providing alcohol to minors

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The former head volleyball coach at Temple High School faces charges of purchasing and/or providing alcohol to a minor. Alyssa Monae Cataldo is in the Bell County Jail. Her bond is set at $9,000. According to the police department, officers arrested Cataldo on Tuesday,...
TEMPLE, TX
KSLA

New Boston community reacts to death of Jeff Gladney

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Many in the New Boston community are mourning the death of a former football player. Jeff Gladney, 25, was killed in a motor vehicle accident in Dallas over the holiday weekend. New Boston City Councilman Steven Williams coached Gladney in peewee football. He said that...
NEW BOSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Rodriguez
KWTX

Sterlin McGruder appointed new principal at Waco High School

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon on Tuesday announced her appointment of Sterlin McGruder as the next principal of Waco High School. The school district said McGruder has served as an administrator in education for 19 years, with a total of 23 years in the education field.
WACO, TX
legalexaminer.com

William Frank Brown Named in the Southern Baptist Convention List of Abusers

Was William Frank Brown Listed in the SBC Abuse Investigation?. William Frank Brown, a former pastor at Bellmead First Baptist Church in Waco, Texas, pled guilty to sexual assault of a minor between 2005 and 2007, and was sentenced to four concurrent 50-year prison sentences in 2009. He was the former pastor of Panther Creek New Beginnings Baptist Church in Chandlerville, Illinois, before moving to Texas. Brown will not be eligible for parole until he has completed his term of 25 years. After the scandal, the Bellmead Church worked with the Waco Regional Baptist Association and Frist Baptist Church Woodway to create a mission church, now operating as the Maranatha Church.
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baylor University#Baseball Coach#Baseball America#Ncaa Bracket#Cal Poly#College Baseball#The Ncaa Tournament#Bears#Bu#D1 Baseball And
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KCEN TV NBC 6

Check out Midway ISD's newest campus housing a nontraditional high school experience

HEWITT, Texas — Midway Independent School District has a new program launching this fall with a brand new campus. The Horizons Program is a non-traditional learning environment high school aged students can apply for. It's for students who might benefit from a more personalized educational style as they can choose to focus on a college plan or a career plan.
HEWITT, TX
KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy