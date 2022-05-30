ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

ECU baseball draws 8th seed for NCAA baseball tournament

By Eric Gullickson
WITN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU baseball team got a surprise today as they earned the 8th seed for the NCAA baseball tournament. The Pirates will host...

www.witn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wbaltv.com

Boxing gym offers Baltimore youth an opportunity for success

At "Time 2 Grind" boxing gym in Baltimore, they had not one, but three big wins for a boxing coach who's working to help young men and women stay out of trouble and find purpose. Mack Allison Jr. has been training 27-year-old Tyrell Boyd for more than 10 years. It's...
BALTIMORE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Maryland governor candidate Doug Gansler releases Safe Maryland plan to tackle rising crime

Former Maryland Attorney General and current Democratic candidate for governor Doug Gansler released a detailed plan to address surging crime in the state at a news conference in Baltimore yesterday. Called "Safe Maryland," the 21-point plan provides a framework for Gansler's stated goal of "bringing crime down and justice up." The City of Baltimore is the state's most crime-afflicted jurisdiction, but the plan would also bring policies and resources to bear in the suburban counties around D.C. "Carjackings and other crimes are on the rise in Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties," the plan's introduction notes.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Godwin, NC
State
Virginia State
Greenville, NC
College Sports
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Best of the Bay Boating

I’m not from the Chesapeake. I come from the land-locked Midwest; Duluth was my “seaside town.” But I was fortunate enough to grow up with a lakefront cottage where I spent the summers driving outboards, pulling waterskiers, and sailing in one-design races on a tiny lake in Iowa. I loved the lakeside playground as a child but longed to someday be on a big body of water—a place where boats weren’t dodging each other, avoiding mishaps and collisions by zooming around in a tight circle.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

The Prime Rib, a longstanding Mount Vernon steakhouse, will stay put for now

The Prime Rib, once rumored to be moving from its home of 57 years in Mount Vernon to the Village of Cross Keys development in north Baltimore, will stay put for now. The venerable steakhouse has pulled out of lease negotiations for a space at Cross Keys, according to Arsh Mirmiran, a principal at Caves Valley Partners, the development firm charged with revitalizing the retail and office center.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Best Of the Bay: Food & Drink

Chesapeake Bay foodways run long and deep. Native American people have been enjoying the bounty of the Bay for centuries, evidenced by oyster middens dating as far back as 10,000 B.C. When colonists arrived in the 1600s, they brought new traditions and ingredients designed for surviving transport and feeding a colony. Trading ships brought in spices and flavors from across the globe, and enslaved people brought their African and Caribbean cooking traditions, which they infused into European cuisine. Later generations of immigrants brought their traditions, creating thriving neighborhoods like Baltimore’s Little Italy. That flavorful influx is still happening; go on a food tour today anywhere from Adams Morgan, D.C., to Richmond, Va., and you’ll taste flavors from almost every continent, cooked through a lens of local ingredients.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

First Fridays at Boordy Vineyards

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Enjoy a nice evening outdoors in a peaceful and picturesque setting as the Maryland Opera invites you to "First Fridays at Boordy Vineyards." Artistic Director for the Maryland Opera James Harp shares more about the program.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Baseball#Ecu#College Baseball#Witn#Pirates#Coppin State
yeahthatskosher.com

Kosher Stand in Baltimore’s Camden Yards Has Lost its Hashgacha

Dani Klein is the founder of YeahThatsKosher, is passionate about global travel, good kosher food / restaurants, social media & the web, technology, digital marketing, and spending time with his friends & family. Dani has an MBA in Marketing and works in the Social Media Marketing field for a large...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Aircraft Skids Off Runway At Martin State Airport

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — No one was hurt when an aircraft skidded off the runway Thursday at Martin State Airport. The incident happened about noon as the aircraft was taking off, according to an airport representative, who said the aircraft lost its front wheel. Neither of the two people on board the aircraft was injured during the incident, the airport representative said. Crews were cleaning off the runway Thursday afternoon.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Why wills matter: Alexis Burrell-Rohde, Balt Co's Register of Wills

Everyone over the age of 18 with income, property and other personal assets should consider preparing a legal document known as the last will and testament. It's the only way to be sure those assets are properly distributed (and taxed) after one's death, according to Tom's next guest, Baltimore County's Register of Wills Alexis Burrell-Rohde.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NottinghamMD.com

Shooting reported in Nottingham

UPDATE: Police now say the nature of this fatal injury remains unclear and may not have been the result of a shooting. Original story below… —— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police responded to a shooting in the Nottingham area on Wednesday evening. At just before 7:30 p.m., authorities responded to the area of Duntore Place (21236) for a report of a shooting. At … Continue reading "Shooting reported in Nottingham" The post Shooting reported in Nottingham appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore’s Mayor Scott To Announce Lawsuit Against Ghost Gun Manufacturer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott will announce on Wednesday that the city has filed a lawsuit against Ghost Gun manufacturer Polymer80, Inc. Brady Campaign to End Gun Violence Kris Brown, Director of Emergency General Surgery at Johns Hopkins Joseph Sakran, and Baltimore Police Department Deputy Commissioner Michael Sullivan will join him. Scott will make the lawsuit announcement at 11 a.m. These ghost guns are easily ordered on the internet, easily assembled at home, and impossible to trace on the streets. The Baltimore Police Department has previously noted that it has been powerless to stop the proliferation of unregistered guns flooding the city and...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Erin Smyth contract approved by BOE with no discussion

Comptroller Bill Henry explains his vote after the meeting. No comment from Mayor Brandon Scott and Council President Nick Mosby. The Board of Estimates unanimously approved a contract for Erin Sher Smyth to provide 160 hours of consulting services for the sheriff’s office at $150 an hour. There was...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Gunmen Shoot Pair Of Glen Burnie Homes In Ongoing Argument: Police

At least two Glen Burnie homes were shot after strangers made threats against the residents, authorities say. The suspects got into a physical fight with the residents and threatened to return to harm them before firing at least 20 rounds toward the homes on the 400 block of Longtowne Court around 4 a.m., Sunday, May 29, Anne Arundel County Police say.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Robberies reported in Parkville, Rosedale

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported in recent days. At midnight on Saturday, May 21, an individual entered a location in the 8800-block of Philadelphia Road in Rosedale (21237) and stole various items from one of the units. At 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, an individual assaulted and robbed someone in the 8200-block of Pulaski … Continue reading "Robberies reported in Parkville, Rosedale" The post Robberies reported in Parkville, Rosedale appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Construction Begins On 500-Unit Residential Complex In Harbor Point

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Construction has started on Allied | Harbor Point, a 500-unit residential complex, and a pedestrian plaza with street-level galleries and retail in Southeast Baltimore, according to the developers of the project, Beatty Development Group and Armada Hoffler. The complex, located on a parcel at Caroline and Dock streets in the Harbor Point development, includes two apartment towers, built over a 1,250-space parking garage, and an adjacent building with an extended-stay hotel. A pedestrian plaza between the buildings, named Allied Row, will offer 10,000 square feet of commercial space. “First impressions are everything. Sitting at the front door of the neighborhood,...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy