On May 31, 2022 Shoreline’s Central Market began replacing its signs, inside and out, to align with its family Town and Country Market's name. Central Market, a longstanding member of the Shoreline community and staple in the neighborhood since 2000, will continue to offer consumers the same team it knows and enjoys, same shopping experience and same product selection. Updates to the store will include new interior and exterior signs only.

SHORELINE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO