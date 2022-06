Broadway at the Beach’s latest attraction shines new light on one of Myrtle Beach’s premier entertainment plazas, spotlighting energetic sculptures that light up at night. Illumination Park is an open-to-public, outside art exhibit that debuted Thursday morning as one of the first attractions of Broadway’s new Key West Village area, located in the southeast corner of the shopping complex across from The Hangout restaurant.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 10 HOURS AGO