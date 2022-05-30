ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmerdaily 30/05/22: A Painful, Gulftastic Gulf

By Rita's Kabin
 3 days ago

Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Just when everyone has got used to the new schedule ITV change it again!!!. In case you’ve been hiding under a rock BGT is taking over the channel between 8pm and 10pm each night which means that Emmerdale is on...

EastEnders Episode Thread - 01/06/22 - More Money Woes

Afternoon all and welcome to tonight’s EastEnders thread. Apologies in advance for the poor thread. Currently sat in the airport trying my best to do it on my iPad. Linda signs the contract for the salon and officially becomes co-owner. Jack and Denise share the news with Sam, who's delighted.
14 huge EastEnders spoilers for next week

EastEnders spoilers follow. Note: The following article contains discussion topics including rape that some readers may find upsetting. Next week on EastEnders, Linda and Janine are involved in a car crash, while Kathy learns the truth about Ben's rape. Here's a full collection of the 14 biggest moments coming up:
Corrie Discussion Thursday June 2nd 7.30pm : Confessions

Going out shortly so tonight's instalment will have to wait ... I dunno, I go out for one evening and Imran dies. You can’t go on, thinking nothings wrong, Pork Pie. Tonight I plenty of Sean and plenty of Lovely Pretty Non Violent Victim Kelly Who Didn't Punch Nina. Especially on her high horse moralising to everyone about their appalling behaviour.
Emmerdale airs alarming new drug scenes for Leyla Harding

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has aired alarming new drug scenes for Leyla Harding. Viewers know that Leyla has secretly started using cocaine, with nobody in her life aware of her addiction aside from friend Suzy Merton. While Leyla has sworn to Suzy that she'll quit, her true colours showed during...
The Queen faces new heartbreak just days before Platinum Jubilee celebrations

In a matter of days, the nation will come together to celebrate the Queen's incredible Platinum Jubilee celebrations. But Her Majesty received some upsetting personal news at the weekend. WATCH: The Queen and Princess Margaret appear in unseen childhood footage. It was announced on Sunday that Lester Piggott – the...
Britain's Got Talent 2022 - Live Semi Final 4 - June 2 - 8pm - ITV1

Another step towards the finale we go, as we rock and roll into the 4th live semi final tomorrow. Semi final 3 recap - https://tellymix.co.uk/reality-tv/618504-britains-got-talent-2022-recap-all-of-the-performances-and-results-from-third-semi-final.html. Jamie (Judges vote through deadlock) Flintz and Tayl4r (Judges vote) In spoilers for the benefit of those catching up via the usual methods. Breaking news,...
Wrong region on Sky Go App

On the Sky Go app on my iPad I can only view ITV London regional news. The BBC one is fine. It works normally on the TV. I have reset the Sky box and also my iPad but still the same. Can anyone help please?. Posts: 4,232. Forum Member. ✭✭✭...
Faith Emmerdale

How many times are they going to roll out Faith hiding her illness this must be at least the third time. How many times are they going to roll out Faith hiding her illness this must be at least the third time. Well it’ll certainly be the last time with...
Corrie - Anthony Cotton MBE

Https://www.lancashiretelegraph.co.uk/news/20182771.coronation-street-star-antony-cotton-completely-overwhelmed-mbe-award/. Coronation Street star Antony Cotton has said he is “completely overwhelmed” as he was made an MBE. The actor, from Edenfield, who is best known for his role as Sean Tully on the long-running soap, has been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to British...
Corrie Discussion Wed 1st June. Draw Your Brakes

Looks like Imran won't die, but Toyah might. Didn't see that one coming. Quizzing tonight so will catch up later. Expecting a series of Abi based questions at the quiz as she is apparently Queen of the World. Quizzing tonight so will have to watch later (as well as the...
Abigail's Party

Currently watching this for the first time ever. Very entertaining. Beverly is a character. Lucky you. I mean that most sincerely (folks). It's quite the spectacle. Beverly is, to me, quite an open book. What you see is what you get. But Tony is something different, altogether. ("Something different!"), his relationship with Ange is excrutiating and yet he is politeness personified to the likes of Sue.
Another Station Relaying On 243khz LW This Morning

This morning whilst going through the LW band I came across something strange with the Danish station that broadcasts in time slots only. Between their 4:45am to 5:15am and 7:00am to 8:15am slot their were relaying another station which was playing popular music. Wondering if anyone has any idea what this was about. Maybe it's something new or was done by accident as when the regular 7am broadcast began they were playing 2 stations on the same 243khz frequency.
Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down (Album Discussion)

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have just announced their long awaited fifth album Cool It Down, due for release on September 30th! Their first album since 2013s Mosquito. Lead single "Spitting Off The Edge of The World" is out now:. Loving this! I'm a new but already a big fan of Perfume...
MAFS Australia star breaks silence after boyfriend cheats on her

Married at First Sight Australia's Olivia Frazer has addressed revelations of cheating surrounding her boyfriend Jackson Lonie. According to The Daily Mail, the couple were holidaying in Melbourne last weekend when they enjoyed a night out together, but when Olivia left early, Jackson allegedly continued the night with friends. Video...
Nishandeep Panesar - EastEnders

Was the letter in the penultimate scene in EE tonight from Suki's husband confirming his prison sentence for murder in 2002? Meaning he might be due out for release? Who did he kill. Isn't meant to be a gangster or criminal of some sort ? so may e someone in...
Favourite EastEnders Character 2022 - Top 14

Again I wont reveal the top 7 until after the final round, however the charge for 5th-7th place was incredibly close and the vote kept changing all over the place. Stuart languished in the bottom 2 for most of the vote, however a surge in the last part of the vote saw him overtake the bottom 4 places. He becomes another causality of last years top 10 as he finished 3rd last year. Chelsea meanwhile seemed on the verge of qualifying throughout, but never had that raft of support to complete the jump and finishes in 9th place. Nancy too gained a lot of mid place votes which means she takes 10th place whilst Sam seemed the most marmite along with Ben. She stormed Round 1, however maybe with more screen time and the material, her return hasn’t been quite as good as first thought and she crashed out in 11th place. However I should say that 6th place and 11th place had a gap of just 11pts, so really any of the characters between those places could have qualified. Ben meanwhile had a strong start, but by the end was way off the pack and finishes in distant last place despite his recent storyline… or maybe because of it.
Emmerdale's Kim Tate catches out Will Taylor in Jamie storyline

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Kim Tate gets one step closer to the truth about Jamie's fate next week. Will Taylor, Dawn Taylor and Gabby Thomas are all keeping Kim in the dark over the revelation that Jamie is still alive following his dramatic accident last year. In next week's episodes,...
TV & VIDEOS

