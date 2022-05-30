The Brewers place a second all-star starting pitcher on the injured list in the last week

CHICAGO — The list of names on the injured list keeps getting longer for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Even worse news for the Brewers is that yet another major contributor is the latest player to receive injury news.

All-star starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff was moved to the 15-day injured list with a right ankle sprain prior to Monday’s doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Right-hander Peter Strzelecki was added to the 40-man roster and called up in a corresponding move.

Woodruff suffered the injury Friday night pitching in St. Louis. The righty said he experienced pain while pushing off on the mound during the middle of his start and an MRI in Milwaukee revealed the injury.

“Basically, I just couldn’t use my legs properly, and when I would drag my foot, the outside part of my ankle was irritated,” Woodruff said. “It just didn’t feel good. I couldn’t really use my legs. Walking is fine. I have no problems walking.

“Then I tried to play catch yesterday and it was about the same. I just shut throwing down because there was no sense to keep throwing. Had an MRI this morning and there was some inflammation, irritation of that part of the ankle.”

It is a similar injury to the one suffered by shortstop Willy Adames two weeks ago, manager Craig Counsell said. The Brewers are unsure of a timeframe just yet but if it follows a similar recovery period, it would be a two-to-three week absence for Woodruff; Adames is currently on a rehab assignment to the minors.

“Right now, it’s really just when we can calm it down enough to where he doesn’t have pain when he throws,” Counsell said. “So I think it could be very short, it just takes us a little while to calm it down. I think our caution we’re gonna have is not feeling it walking around at all, just feeling it when he throws, we gotta get rid of that.”

If Woodruff misses closer to the minimum amount of time required with the 15-day designation, he likely will not need a rehab stint to ramp back up, Counsell added.

The IL move comes one week after Milwaukee placed another all-star starter, Freddy Peralta, on the shelf with a right posterior shoulder strain, an injury that will force him to miss a “significant amount of time,” Counsell said. Later that day, rightfielder Hunter Renfroe strained his hamstring on the bases and will be on the IL through at least the end of the Cubs series.

“I know. It’s real bad timing,” Woodruff said. “It’s just normal baseball. That’s the sad part about it. Everybody wants to be healthy. It sucks because it came at a bad time, but honestly I would rather this pop up right now than it pop up in August or September.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a month-long deal or nothing. I’m hoping it’s going to be a couple of weeks and I get to be back out there. I’ll have to rest these first couple of days and let everything calm down.”

Brewers make another move

The Brewers weren't done with roster moves after game one of Monday's doubleheader.

Following Ethan Small's big-league debut, the team optioned him to Class AAA Nashville and selected the contract of reliever Luke Barker.

Justin Topa was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Barker, a former undrafted free agent, has pitched well throughout his minor-league career with the Brewers. He owns a 2.36 ERA in 190 games across four minor-league levels.

