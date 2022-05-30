ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Honoring Fallen Members Of Armed Forces

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois is honoring all those who have died while serving in...

Pair of Illinois women charged with joining U.S. Capitol riot

CHICAGO - The feds have charged two Illinois women with joining the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, including one who they said appeared to be talking on a handheld radio during the breach, records show. Trudy Castle and Kimberly DiFrancesco are each charged with entering and...
State
Illinois State
Illinois Parental Notice of Abortion Act repealed

(WAND) - The Illinois Parental Notice of Abortion Act has now been repealed. A new measure taking affect Wednesday, HB-370, the Youth and Health Safety Act, ends the PNA law that required a minor seeking abortion care to notify a designated family member. The bill which repeals the Parental Notice...
Illinois Issues Another Round Of Pot Craft Grow Licenses

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File) Illinois is issuing another round of marijuana craft grow licenses. The state Department of Agriculture awarded 48 licenses yesterday. Of the new licenses, 42-percent are majority Black-owned, 36-percent are majority White-owned, and eight-percent are majority Hispanic-Owned. As of yesterday, the Department of Agriculture has awarded a total of 341 adult use cannabis licenses for craft growers, infusers, and transporters under the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act.
Morris Gets $2-Million After Governor Pritzker Announces Over $50 Million in Grants for Essential Infrastructure Projects

34 communities across Illinois receiving grants for critical road repairs, bridge replacements, sewer upgrades, and more. The City of Morris is getting $2,000,000 for the Industrial Park roadway construction. Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced $50.7 million in new infrastructure grants awarded to 34 communities, counties, and localities across Illinois for critical infrastructure projects including bridge replacement, water treatment upgrades, road construction projects and more. State funds will be met with $72.1 million in matching commitments for capital projects, which brings the total investment to nearly $123 million.
Catalytic converter bill is ready to be signed into law

An Illinois bill aiming to reduce catalytic converter thefts is set to go into law soon. In January Representative Paul Jacobs introduced House Bill 4734 that requires recyclers to keep records of the vehicles recycled catalytic converters came from. That bill stalled in the Senate which lead to some changes...
Illinois State Police Announce Roadside Safety Check Results

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Kerry Sutton, announces the results of a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) held in Fayette County from late-night May 28 to early morning May 29. The RSC was conducted at US 51 and Orchard St in Vandalia, by District 12 officers. Violations...
Illinois AG Kwame Raoul launches civil rights investigation into Township High School District 211

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why there’s been a civil rights investigation into Township High School District 211 following a Chicago Tribune-ProPublica report that revealed tickets were given to students by police who were accused of misbehavior. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow […]
Illinois Attorney General files hate crime lawsuit against white mother and son accused of harassing Black neighbor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A mother and son in western Illinois are the first to be sued by the state for a hate crime under a 2018 expansion of the state's hate crime laws.Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office filed the lawsuit against Chad and Cheryl Hampton, who are both white. They're accused of harassing their Black neighbor, Gregory Johnson, in Savanna, Illinois, for several months."Our complaint alleges the defendants intentionally used the shameful history of lynching and racism in America to terrorize and instill fear in their next-door neighbor simply because he is Black. No one should be subjected to...
New law allows Illinois schools to teach firearm storage safety

(WAND) - School boards across the state of Illinois will have the option to include safe firearm storage in their safety education curriculum under a newly signed law. The law was sponsored by State Senator Karina Villa (D-West Chicago). “Guns are the leading cause of death of children in Illinois,”...
ACLU Illinois: Transgender Prison Inmate To Receive Gender-Affirming Surgery

A transgender federal prison inmate will be given gender-affirming surgery as part of a settlement to a legal challenge brought by the ACLU of Illinois. The organization and two private law firms brought the suit on behalf of Cristina Iglesias, who was being held at a prison in Illinois when the lawsuit was filed in 2019. The ACLU says Iglesias, who identifies as a woman, was housed in men’s facilities for two decades, where she was subjected to repeated physical and sexual violence. In what the ACLU calls a landmark decision, Iglesias… who has since been transferred to a federal facility in Florida… will be given reconstructive surgery and other treatment.
LIST: Richest billionaires in Illinois

(KFVS) - The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%.
Wilmington Comes Together To Right A Wrong

Local businesses in Wilmington chip in to replace flags that line a bridge over the Kankakee River. The Moose Riders have a tradition of lining the bridge with 26 flags in honor of Memoria Day and other patriotic holidays over the year. This past Memorial Day, flags were snapped in half and dumped into the river. Wilmington alderman and Alpha Media sales rep, Tom Smith got a hold of several businesses and raised enough money to replace the flags. Owen Ault From Moose Riders was heartbroken over the weekend when he found out about the vandalism.
