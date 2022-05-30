Illinois Honoring Fallen Members Of Armed Forces

A transgender federal prison inmate will be given gender-affirming surgery as part of a settlement to a legal challenge brought by the ACLU of Illinois. The organization and two private law firms brought the suit on behalf of Cristina Iglesias, who was being held at a prison in Illinois when the lawsuit was filed in 2019. The ACLU says Iglesias, who identifies as a woman, was housed in men’s facilities for two decades, where she was subjected to repeated physical and sexual violence. In what the ACLU calls a landmark decision, Iglesias… who has since been transferred to a federal facility in Florida… will be given reconstructive surgery and other treatment.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO