ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Metro’s seasonal Trailhead Direct service returns for weekends, holidays

By Colleen West, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TiQUw_0fuwJC4j00
Mount Si Mt. Si. Taken near North Bend, Washington, on March 17, 2019. (Chris Light, Wikimedia Commons)

SEATTLE — Trailhead Direct, a transit-to-trails service operated by King County Metro and King County Parks, has returned in 2022 to help get people from transit locations to trailheads.

The service, which only operates on weekends and designated holidays, launched this season on Saturday, May 28 and will operate through Sunday, Sept. 11.

For the 2022 season, the designated holidays are Memorial Day, May 30; Independence Day, July 4; and Labor Day, Sept. 5.

Only the Mount Si area will be served this season, with buses leaving from the Sound Transit Capitol Hill Link light rail station with service every 30 minutes to Mount Si, Mount Teneriffe, and Little Si.

According to the Trailhead Direct blog, Metro continues to experience workforce shortages that affect its ability to deliver service.

Routes vary from year to year. The 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic. The service returned in 2021, with two routes — Mount Si and the Issaquah Alps — but for 2022, only the Mount Si route is planned.

Trailhead Direct started in 2017 as a single-route pilot project. It expanded in 2018 with additional funding from the Seattle Transportation Benefit District.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Revive I-5, Seattle express lane closures return starting Friday

After pausing for the Memorial Day holiday weekend last week, the project to replace well-worn expansion joints on Interstate 5 in Seattle between Interstate 90 and Spokane Street resumes again Friday, June 3, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced. Lane reductions start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and are...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Two work zones cover 10 miles starting near SR 507 and from SR 512 to South 38th Street

TACOMA – Work to provide a smoother ride for all State Route 7 travelers in Spanaway and Tacoma begins early June. Starting Monday, June 6, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will remove and replace almost 10 miles of worn asphalt on both directions of SR 7 in two separate work zones. They will finish work in August.
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King County, WA
Government
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Traffic
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
King County, WA
Traffic
Local
Washington Traffic
365traveler.com

18 FANTASTIC DAY TRIPS FROM SEATTLE YOU’LL LOVE

Seattle is known as the Emerald City, and it’s one of the finest gems in the U.S. Downtown Seattle has a vibrant nightlife and the city has a booming economy, but sometimes all that hustle makes you want to escape for a day. Lucky for you, we’ve got a list of fantastic day trips from Seattle that is just the ticket for an escape from the city grind.
SEATTLE, WA
SouthSoundTalk

Summer Festivals Around the South Sound

The summer season has officially started, but this one will be slightly different from what you have seen before. The pandemic shuttered pretty much every summer festival for the last two years, so some once-annual events have yet to announce any restarts, while others will be stripped down for safety and logistical reasons. Specific events are still in flux, so check for updates. But here is a quick sample of the summer festivals and festivities ahead in the South Sound.
TACOMA, WA
The Stranger

After Waiting Years for Cities to Act, People Are Painting Their Own Crosswalks

Mr. and Mrs. Mason headed into the city from Ballard one night in October. After crossing the Fremont Bridge, another driver zoomed through the intersection at Fourth and Florentia without stopping. Mr. Mason jerked the wheel to the left, swerving into the middle lane in an attempt to avoid a crash, but he wound up colliding with a third car, fracturing his wife's shoulder.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King County Metro#Sound Transit#Labor Day#Trailhead Direct
wallyhood.org

Kids Disappearing Act Continues

Kids on 45th, which stopped doing business in March of 2020, has now vanished from 45th Street entirely. During a recent drive-by, I noted that the interior of the store had been entirely demolished and all traces of the former signage on the exterior of the building had been removed.
KING COUNTY, WA
curiocity.com

15 of the absolute best beaches you can find in and around Seattle

Summer is here and we’re ready to head outdoors. One of our favorite summer activities is heading to the beach to soak up the sun and enjoy a dip. But with so many beaches in Seattle, it’s hard to choose one. Well, that’s where we come in! Here are 15 of the best beaches around Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
knkx.org

Six months into Tacoma’s guaranteed income pilot, a participant describes its impact

When Stephanie Bartella, 46, saw the news on Facebook that the City of Tacoma would be piloting a guaranteed income program, it seemed too good to be true. "I thought 'Oh, this will never happen to me,'" Bartella said. But the single mom of four decided to apply anyway, and she was randomly selected to join the Growing Resilience In Tacoma, or GRIT, program.
TACOMA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Thousands without power in Edmonds Monday morning

Thousands of Snohomish County PUD customers in Edmonds lost power for a few hours Monday morning after a squirrel became caught in a switch at the Five Corners substation, according to PUD spokesperson Aaron Swaney. The squirrel did not survive the mishap. The outage occurred just before 9 a.m. and...
seattlerefined.com

The Weekend Report: What's Cookin' June 3-5

Welcome to the Weekend Report, where we tell you what's up in Seattle this weekend — new and fun things to do, see and try. We're guaranteed to miss some, so email us at hello@seattlerefined.com if there is something wonderful we need to know about!. Friday, June 3. RPDR...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
97K+
Followers
111K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy