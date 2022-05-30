Metro’s seasonal Trailhead Direct service returns for weekends, holidays

Mount Si Mt. Si. Taken near North Bend, Washington, on March 17, 2019. (Chris Light, Wikimedia Commons)

SEATTLE — Trailhead Direct, a transit-to-trails service operated by King County Metro and King County Parks, has returned in 2022 to help get people from transit locations to trailheads.

The service, which only operates on weekends and designated holidays, launched this season on Saturday, May 28 and will operate through Sunday, Sept. 11.

For the 2022 season, the designated holidays are Memorial Day, May 30; Independence Day, July 4; and Labor Day, Sept. 5.

Only the Mount Si area will be served this season, with buses leaving from the Sound Transit Capitol Hill Link light rail station with service every 30 minutes to Mount Si, Mount Teneriffe, and Little Si.

According to the Trailhead Direct blog, Metro continues to experience workforce shortages that affect its ability to deliver service.

Routes vary from year to year. The 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic. The service returned in 2021, with two routes — Mount Si and the Issaquah Alps — but for 2022, only the Mount Si route is planned.

Trailhead Direct started in 2017 as a single-route pilot project. It expanded in 2018 with additional funding from the Seattle Transportation Benefit District.