Henderson Police: 7 people injured in shooting on US 95

By David Denk
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A shooting on U.S. 95 near Horizon Drive Sunday left seven people injured, two of them critically.

Henderson Police responded to the shooting around 11:50 a.m. which occurred on the highway. U.S. 95 was closed from Horizon Drive to Boulder Highway for several hours in both directions while police investigated the incident.

Sunrise Hospital confirmed that six people were transported there in connection to the shooting. Police said a seventh victim self-transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect is still outstanding.

