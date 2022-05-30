ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

War Memorial Center's mission and plans for the future

By Diana Gutierrez
WISN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — On this Memorial Day, the president and CEO of the War...

www.wisn.com

Comments / 0

Related
WISN

Milwaukee organization works to combat violence

MILWAUKEE — Community leaders have expressed the importance of participating in the solution to combat violence in Milwaukee. Right now, there are organizations on the ground in many Milwaukee neighborhoods, trying to make a difference. One of these is ComForce MKE. Vaun Mayes, who is with the group explains...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

'Being kind is totally free': It's 'Be Kind Day' in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Thursday is "Be Kind Day" in Milwaukee. "I, Cavalier Johnson, mayor of the city of Milwaukee, do hereby proclaim Thursday to be 'Be Kind Day' throughout the entire city of Milwaukee." There's a reminder of it at a busy lower east side intersection. A new art installation...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Illegal dumping costing Milwaukee County thousands of dollars

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Milwaukee County Parks executive director Guy Smith told WISN 12 News littering and illegal dumping have been issues in Milwaukee County for years. "I would say over the last year or six months especially it’s gotten a lot worse," he said. "And it's really taking away our staff time from prepping ball diamonds to mowing, and frankly it’s costing the taxpayers a lot of money."
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
WISN

Milwaukee trio to appear on hit show 'Floor is Lava'

MILWAUKEE — A new season of the Netflix hit show "Floor is Lava" premieres Friday, and it features some Milwaukee hometown talent. They've entertained thousands of followers on social media, and now the Milwaukee trio is ready to entertain millions on an international platform. "It's funny. It's whacky. It's...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Common Council passes RNC agreement, resolution

MILWAUKEE — With no debate, the Milwaukee Common Council on Wednesday passed the 2024 Republican National Convention agreement and resolution, 13-0. The agreement outlines the city's obligations on everything from public safety to private security, parking and street closures should the RNC choose Milwaukee. Milwaukee and Nashville are the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Pilot who died in Tosa plane crash remembered as a 'community builder'

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A Brookfield college student, who was killed in the plane crash in Wauwatosa on Thursday, is being remembered far wide. Brookfield Academy graduate and Northwestern University freshman Daniel Perelman died after crashing his single-engine Cessna in a Wauwatosa backyard. The plane went down just minutes after...
BROOKFIELD, WI
WISN

Hot air balloon crashes, hits train in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Wis. — A hot air balloon crashed in Burlington on Wednesday night, hitting a train. Burlington police say three adults on board suffered injuries. The balloon went down on Calumet and Pine streets. Early reports from witnesses on scene indicate the hot air balloon appeared in distress and...
BURLINGTON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Medal Of Honor#War Memorial Center#The War Memorial Center
WISN

Rats take over Milwaukee housing complex

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee neighborhood is being overrun by rats, and residents are desperate for help. It's the Westlawn Gardens complex on the city's northwest side, the same spot where WISN 12 News investigated a rat invasion last year. But now, residents there tell WISN 12 News the rat...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Festa Italiana will return this year but at new location

MILWAUKEE — Festa Italiana will return for the first time since the pandemic but not at Milwaukee's lakefront. The annual festival celebrating Italian culture will move from the Summerfest grounds to the Italian Community Center. The festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25. It had...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Continued threats cause Kiel schools to go virtual, postpone graduation

KIEL, Wis. — A rash of threats in Kiel has led to the cancelation of the town's Memorial Day parade, and there are no more in-person classes for the rest of the school year. In a throwback to the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kiel schools made the decision last week to go fully virtual the rest of the school year and postpone graduation ceremonies.
KIEL, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WISN

Two shot during funeral at Racine cemetery; curfew enforced

RACINE, Wis. — Two people were shot Thursday afternoon during a funeral at Graceland Cemetery in Racine, police said. One was flown to the hospital and the other treated and released. The funeral home confirmed the shooting happened during the funeral for Da’Shontay King, who was shot and killed...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Dive crews recover body from Milwaukee River

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police confirm dive crews recovered a man's body Tuesday afternoon from the Milwaukee River. It was found near Plankinton and Wisconsin avenues. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Officer tentatively says the man is 35 years old. The cause of death is under investigation, but police said...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee woman killed in double shooting

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said four people were shot in three separate shootings Tuesday night. Police said two women were shot around 11 p.m. Tuesday on Long Island Drive near Custer Avenue, just south of Silver Spring Drive. A 19-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

getTV launches on 12.6 with classic shows and movies

MILWAUKEE — WISN is proud to announce thatgetTV has launched on digital channel 12.6. getTV describes itself as, "anchored by Sony Pictures Entertainment's vast library, getTV is a national television network featuring your favorite action, crime, comedy, and western TV series as well as movies from all eras." Some...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

27-year-old man shot and killed in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the shooting death of a 27-year-old Milwaukee man. It happened near 5th Street and Lapham Boulevard just before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Police have not released a motive and there have been no arrests. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Greenfield police chase ends in deadly Milwaukee crash

MILWAUKEE — One person is dead following a police chase and crash. Greenfield police said they attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding near 27th Street and Howard Avenue in Greenfield around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the driver sped off and they terminated the chase before speeds reached...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy