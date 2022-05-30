War Memorial Center's mission and plans for the future

KIEL, Wis. — A rash of threats in Kiel has led to the cancelation of the town's Memorial Day parade, and there are no more in-person classes for the rest of the school year. In a throwback to the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kiel schools made the decision last week to go fully virtual the rest of the school year and postpone graduation ceremonies.

KIEL, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO