War Memorial Center's mission and plans for the future

MILWAUKEE — Community leaders have expressed the importance of participating in the solution to combat violence in Milwaukee. Right now, there are organizations on the ground in many Milwaukee neighborhoods, trying to make a difference. One of these is ComForce MKE. Vaun Mayes, who is with the group explains...
MILWAUKEE — Thursday is "Be Kind Day" in Milwaukee. "I, Cavalier Johnson, mayor of the city of Milwaukee, do hereby proclaim Thursday to be 'Be Kind Day' throughout the entire city of Milwaukee." There's a reminder of it at a busy lower east side intersection. A new art installation...
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Family and friends are remembering 18-year-old Daniel Perelman of Brookfield who was pursuing his passion as a new pilot when life suddenly ended. The aviation community honored Daniel Perelman in the way they know best -- a flyover at his funeral at 2:56 p.m. It was...
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Milwaukee County Parks executive director Guy Smith told WISN 12 News littering and illegal dumping have been issues in Milwaukee County for years. "I would say over the last year or six months especially it’s gotten a lot worse," he said. "And it's really taking away our staff time from prepping ball diamonds to mowing, and frankly it’s costing the taxpayers a lot of money."
MILWAUKEE — A new season of the Netflix hit show "Floor is Lava" premieres Friday, and it features some Milwaukee hometown talent. They've entertained thousands of followers on social media, and now the Milwaukee trio is ready to entertain millions on an international platform. "It's funny. It's whacky. It's...
MILWAUKEE — With no debate, the Milwaukee Common Council on Wednesday passed the 2024 Republican National Convention agreement and resolution, 13-0. The agreement outlines the city's obligations on everything from public safety to private security, parking and street closures should the RNC choose Milwaukee. Milwaukee and Nashville are the...
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A Brookfield college student, who was killed in the plane crash in Wauwatosa on Thursday, is being remembered far wide. Brookfield Academy graduate and Northwestern University freshman Daniel Perelman died after crashing his single-engine Cessna in a Wauwatosa backyard. The plane went down just minutes after...
BURLINGTON, Wis. — A hot air balloon crashed in Burlington on Wednesday night, hitting a train. Burlington police say three adults on board suffered injuries. The balloon went down on Calumet and Pine streets. Early reports from witnesses on scene indicate the hot air balloon appeared in distress and...
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee neighborhood is being overrun by rats, and residents are desperate for help. It's the Westlawn Gardens complex on the city's northwest side, the same spot where WISN 12 News investigated a rat invasion last year. But now, residents there tell WISN 12 News the rat...
MILWAUKEE — Festa Italiana will return for the first time since the pandemic but not at Milwaukee's lakefront. The annual festival celebrating Italian culture will move from the Summerfest grounds to the Italian Community Center. The festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25. It had...
KIEL, Wis. — A rash of threats in Kiel has led to the cancelation of the town's Memorial Day parade, and there are no more in-person classes for the rest of the school year. In a throwback to the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kiel schools made the decision last week to go fully virtual the rest of the school year and postpone graduation ceremonies.
SLINGER, Wis. — Classes resumed Tuesday at Slinger Middle School for the first time since police and Swat teams locked down the school Friday over a gun threat. A student was taken into custody after reportedly announcing in the school that he had a gun. It was determined to...
RACINE, Wis. — Two people were shot Thursday afternoon during a funeral at Graceland Cemetery in Racine, police said. One was flown to the hospital and the other treated and released. The funeral home confirmed the shooting happened during the funeral for Da’Shontay King, who was shot and killed...
MILWAUKEE — Special prosecutors say former Wauwatosa police officer Joseph Mensah intentionally caused the shooting death of Jay Anderson Jr., but they will not charge him. The decision validates a district attorney's finding years ago that Mensah had acted in self-defense when he shot Anderson Jr. The special prosecutors,...
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police confirm dive crews recovered a man's body Tuesday afternoon from the Milwaukee River. It was found near Plankinton and Wisconsin avenues. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Officer tentatively says the man is 35 years old. The cause of death is under investigation, but police said...
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said four people were shot in three separate shootings Tuesday night. Police said two women were shot around 11 p.m. Tuesday on Long Island Drive near Custer Avenue, just south of Silver Spring Drive. A 19-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene.
MILWAUKEE — WISN is proud to announce thatgetTV has launched on digital channel 12.6. getTV describes itself as, "anchored by Sony Pictures Entertainment's vast library, getTV is a national television network featuring your favorite action, crime, comedy, and western TV series as well as movies from all eras." Some...
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the shooting death of a 27-year-old Milwaukee man. It happened near 5th Street and Lapham Boulevard just before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Police have not released a motive and there have been no arrests. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police...
MILWAUKEE — One person is dead following a police chase and crash. Greenfield police said they attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding near 27th Street and Howard Avenue in Greenfield around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the driver sped off and they terminated the chase before speeds reached...
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a missing 11-year-old girl has been found and is safe. Police said Danielle Noble had last seen on Teutonia Avenue near Custer Avenue on Wednesday at approximately 9 p.m.
