Bronx, NY

Bronx residents celebrate Memorial Day by barbecuing at Pelham Bay Park

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time for a cook out and many were at Pelham Bay Park to do just that.

Pelham Bay Park is one of the few parks in the Bronx in which barbecuing is allowed. Other parks that also allow activity include Van Cortlandt Park, Claremont Park and Barretto Point Park.

Some places where barbecuing is not allowed are parks like Devoe Park and Williamsbridge Oval Park.

Kids at the park tell News 12 the weather today is also almost perfect and that they are excited to eat snack and be in each other’s company as the unofficial start of summer kicks off.

Park enforcement officials warned that they will be on the lookout, especially today for any illegal barbecuing that can be a safety hazard for residents.

Some tips to follow is to remember to never leave your grill unattended, always make sure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it and keeping children and pets away for safety.

Experts say to keep in mind to also make sure before you set up to prep meals.

norwoodnews.org

National Weather Service NYC Issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning on Thursday, June 2, until 4:15 p.m.

The New York City office of the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Bronx county and nearby regions on Sunday, May 22, until 4:15 p.m. “A severe thunderstorm was located over Oradell, or over Paramus, moving southeast at 25 mph,” NWS officials said. “Wind gusts of 60 mph are expected,” according to the agency’s radar. Officials said to expect damage to trees and power lines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Katie Couric Helps Welcome High-End Hair Salon To New Rochelle

Award-winning journalist Katie Couric was on hand to welcome a new high-end hair salon to a busy Westchester development. Couric was in New Rochelle this week to welcome Hair House to the community as it opened its flagship location in Westchester at 360 Huguenot, a mixed-use residential and retail development in the heart of downtown.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Welcome2TheBronx

NYC's first public observatory is coming to The Bronx

Budding astronomers and stargazers from The Bronx rejoice: New York City's FIRST public observatory is set to come to the mainland borough this year. After serving students at Nassau Community College on Long Island for over 40 years, the 12-foot tall structure is seeking a new home as it has been retired due to renovations at the school and the installation of newer equipment.
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

