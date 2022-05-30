Bronx residents celebrate Memorial Day by barbecuing at Pelham Bay Park

Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time for a cook out and many were at Pelham Bay Park to do just that.

Pelham Bay Park is one of the few parks in the Bronx in which barbecuing is allowed. Other parks that also allow activity include Van Cortlandt Park, Claremont Park and Barretto Point Park.

Some places where barbecuing is not allowed are parks like Devoe Park and Williamsbridge Oval Park.

Kids at the park tell News 12 the weather today is also almost perfect and that they are excited to eat snack and be in each other’s company as the unofficial start of summer kicks off.

Park enforcement officials warned that they will be on the lookout, especially today for any illegal barbecuing that can be a safety hazard for residents.

Some tips to follow is to remember to never leave your grill unattended, always make sure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it and keeping children and pets away for safety.

Experts say to keep in mind to also make sure before you set up to prep meals.