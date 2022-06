This new stone honoring Niger has been installed at Horse Pond, at the intersection of Horse Pond and Wildcat Roads. (Photo by Ben Rayner/The Source) The Country School of Madison last week conducted its third installation for the Witness Stones Project, which is a national movement that allows students and municipalities to explore the history of enslavement in their towns. This current stone has an even more special meaning for many in town as investigation has revealed the incredible history of a Madison slave and his contributions.

MADISON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO