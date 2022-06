DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. We’ll see mostly sunny skies prevail today as most locations stay dry; only an isolated shower or two will be possible at best during the afternoon hours. We’ll rise into the low 90s for highs. Overall, it’s looking like a great day to take your doggo out for a walk; just make sure to take some water along for you and your pup to stay cool, because it will be hot and humid out there! Have a great Wednesday!

DOTHAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO