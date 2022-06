Last season, Haddam-Killingworth’s boys’ and girls’ outdoor track teams both won the Shoreline Conference title for the first time in the program’s 45-year history. While it took four decades for it to happen once, the Cougars made sure it didn’t take long for the repeat as each of H-K’s track teams finished in first place once again at this year’s Shoreline Conference Championships.

HADDAM, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO