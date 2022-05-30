ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community celebrates BOLDERBoulder's return after 3-year hiatus

By Kristian Lopez
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
BOULDER, Colo. — Excitement and energy filled the streets as a Memorial Day tradition made a comeback Monday morning.

The BOLDERBoulder marathon returned after a three-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands came out to participate in the race, while many others cheered them on with cowbells and music.

Ed Arling said he usually runs in the race, but this year, he decided to show up and play his accordion for those who participated.

"People love it. They're dancing. Some people take a break from their running, and they just start doing a little twist," Arling said. "It means a lot to me."

Andrew Simon, a runner, said he missed the event during the years it was canceled.

"It's just hard not to be able to have something like this where it's such a big event. Everybody loves to do it. It's always fun for me," he said. "I'm having a great time. I mean, just absolutely all the music, all the people — it's wonderful. I always love running this."

Several businesses said they were happy to welcome runners back and expected to see a boost in customers.

More than anything, many said they were thankful that community traditions like the BOLDERBoulder were finally returning to the community.

Denver7 News KMGH

