ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripley, WV

Spec 4 Bobby Lee Skeen and Sergeant Bobby Lee Skeen Jr. place the memorial wreath

By Photo by Suzette Lowe
WVNews
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — In a...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

James “Jim” Nebraska Wagner

James “Jim” Nebraska Wagner, age 79, a resident of Galloway, passed away Wednesday June 1, 2022, in the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg. Jim was born April 12, 1943, in Barbour County, a son of the late Loring Nebraska Wagner and Bessie Jane (Wine) Wagner.
GALLOWAY, WV
WVNews

David Robert Critchfield

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — David Robert Critchfield, 61, of Clarksburg, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022. He was born in Akron, OH, on August 20, 1960, a son of the late Jack Ross Critchfield and Carol Ann Bayman Critchfield, who survives in Clarksburg. In addition to...
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ripley, WV
Government
City
Ripley, WV
WVNews

Red House 4-H Club

The Red House 4-H Club held its monthly meeting on Wednesday, May 4 at the Red House St. John Lutheran Church. The group completed a community project and cleaned up the cemetery for the church. Members were also reminded about the spring weigh-in and spring show being and were also...
RED HOUSE, WV
WVNews

Movements in Dance expands to new studio on Fairmont, West Virginia

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After more than 30 years of business, Movements in Dance expanded to add a new studio recently, celebrating the growth with a ribbon held by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce. The new studio, dubbed "Studio B," will allow for more hands-on learning for...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

West Virginia's Beckley & Huntington VA medical centers inspected, given recommendations for improvement

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The Beckley VA Medical Center received recommendations for improvement in multiple areas in a comprehensive healthcare inspection by the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Office of Inspector General. The report, issued Thursday, recommended the medical center improve: Surgical workgroup meetings; suicide safety plan training;...
BECKLEY, WV
WVNews

Railroad illustration

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Appalachian and Ohio Railroad Inc. has received up to $1.6 mi…
GRAFTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lee
WVNews

'Diary of a Series' released by Townsend

GREENVILLE, Pa. — “Diary of a Series, The Story Behind the Sarah’s Legacy Series” is available for purchase. This book is for those who have already read the “Sarah’s Legacy” Series; it would be a spoiler for those who haven’t. The series...
GREENVILLE, PA
WVNews

Calendar of Events for Thursday

Crimson River Revival, 7 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, 43 Parkway Drive, Jane Lew. Evangelist Mike Faris, director of chaplains for All Points Baptist Missions. Special music nightly, John & Helen Elbert. Today through June 5. Blue & Gray Reunion, Philippi. Includes history, crafts, vendors, a car show, a parade, a...
CLARKSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Spec#Sergeant#Wreath#Wv News
WVNews

Davisson Brothers Band to headline Grantsville Days

GRANTSVILLE — The Davisson Brothers Band will headline the 44th annual Grantsville Days celebration, which is set for June 24-26. The band will take the state at 7:30 p.m.on Saturday evening. The Davisson Brothers Band is based in “musical foundations that are classic, obvious and etched in stone,” according...
GRANTSVILLE, WV
WVNews

Youth storytelling summer camp coming to Glenville State University

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University is partnering with the West Virginia Storytelling Guild to present a week-long workshop titled “Come Spin a Tale!”. The workshop is open to incoming ninth-12th grade students, as well as new high school graduates. It will take place July 18-22...
GLENVILLE, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
WVNews

Bridgeport returns to big stage against familiar foe

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — When Bridgeport baseball gathered for practice Tuesday, three days before its Class AAA state semifinal against Hurricane, it did so at an unusual time and place. Rather than a traditional afternoon session on its home field, the Indians met in the evening at Frank...
BRIDGEPORT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy