Spec 4 Bobby Lee Skeen and Sergeant Bobby Lee Skeen Jr. place the memorial wreath

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A pup rally was held Thursday at Lewis County High School to welcome the newest member of the family — Jasper, a therapy dog who was trained by Ultimate Canine in Indianapolis. Lewis County High School was the first high school in the...
James “Jim” Nebraska Wagner, age 79, a resident of Galloway, passed away Wednesday June 1, 2022, in the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg. Jim was born April 12, 1943, in Barbour County, a son of the late Loring Nebraska Wagner and Bessie Jane (Wine) Wagner.
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — David Robert Critchfield, 61, of Clarksburg, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022. He was born in Akron, OH, on August 20, 1960, a son of the late Jack Ross Critchfield and Carol Ann Bayman Critchfield, who survives in Clarksburg. In addition to...
The Red House 4-H Club held its monthly meeting on Wednesday, May 4 at the Red House St. John Lutheran Church. The group completed a community project and cleaned up the cemetery for the church. Members were also reminded about the spring weigh-in and spring show being and were also...
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After more than 30 years of business, Movements in Dance expanded to add a new studio recently, celebrating the growth with a ribbon held by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce. The new studio, dubbed "Studio B," will allow for more hands-on learning for...
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The Beckley VA Medical Center received recommendations for improvement in multiple areas in a comprehensive healthcare inspection by the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Office of Inspector General. The report, issued Thursday, recommended the medical center improve: Surgical workgroup meetings; suicide safety plan training;...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — North Central West Virginia law enforcement and a veteran school safety director said there is no doubt how an active shooter situation would be handled in the Mountain State. “We’d go in and neutralize the situation,” Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny said. “You rush...
GREENVILLE, Pa. — “Diary of a Series, The Story Behind the Sarah’s Legacy Series” is available for purchase. This book is for those who have already read the “Sarah’s Legacy” Series; it would be a spoiler for those who haven’t. The series...
Crimson River Revival, 7 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, 43 Parkway Drive, Jane Lew. Evangelist Mike Faris, director of chaplains for All Points Baptist Missions. Special music nightly, John & Helen Elbert. Today through June 5. Blue & Gray Reunion, Philippi. Includes history, crafts, vendors, a car show, a parade, a...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The self-proclaimed state’s largest sandbox, a street-wide car show and live music are some of the family activities returning to downtown Bridgeport on Saturday for the Summer Kickoff and Food Truck Festival. “It’ll hopefully be a lovely night,” Associated Businesses of Bridgeport President...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With revenues coming in far below expectations for the current fiscal year, the city budget dominated the conversation at a regular meeting of Clarksburg City Council on Thursday. Council members approved a General Fund budget revision in which only $600,000 will be carried over...
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Palatine Park will host its first official event of the summer this Saturday as it welcomes Van Halen tribute band Completely Unchained and AC/DC tribute band LIVE WIRE to Fairmont to rock the stage. The event is the first in this summer’s “Legends Series”...
GRANTSVILLE — The Davisson Brothers Band will headline the 44th annual Grantsville Days celebration, which is set for June 24-26. The band will take the state at 7:30 p.m.on Saturday evening. The Davisson Brothers Band is based in “musical foundations that are classic, obvious and etched in stone,” according...
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University is partnering with the West Virginia Storytelling Guild to present a week-long workshop titled “Come Spin a Tale!”. The workshop is open to incoming ninth-12th grade students, as well as new high school graduates. It will take place July 18-22...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — When Bridgeport baseball gathered for practice Tuesday, three days before its Class AAA state semifinal against Hurricane, it did so at an unusual time and place. Rather than a traditional afternoon session on its home field, the Indians met in the evening at Frank...
Comments / 0