ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

WATCH: Local Memorial Day parades bring people together

WBAY Green Bay
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperts advise caution when using pool chemicals. Tens of thousands...

www.wbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Uncle Mike's and Salvation Army team up for Donut Day

The dash cam video was provided by Fond du Lac County Sheriff. As a cool front moves across the area, look for widely scattered showers and isolated storms this afternoon. A cold front moving through tomorrow may spark some spotty showers. Updated: 10 hours ago. A preliminary hearing is Thursday.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

SMALL TOWNS: Lifting away negativity

The canopy walk tour is expected to be finished in about a month. A Brown County man demonstrates overcoming adversity all because of a botched surgery four years ago. Bellin Health celebrates Northeast Wisconsin's first heart valve replacement without open-heart surgery and 600 procedures since then. Racine cemetery shooting (GRAPHIC...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Appleton, WI
Lifestyle
City
Appleton, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
foxcitiesmagazine.com

2022 Festivals & Farmers Markets

Browse unique handcrafted items, antiques, local foods and kids’ activities while enjoying live music. Friday: 4:30-10 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. www.sundropdayz.com. Live music, amusement rides, kids entertainment, parade, walk/run, cheese tasting, cheese carving demo, cheese curd eating contest and more. www.facebook.com/LCCheeseFest. June 4 | 5th Annual Rhubarb Fest.
MANITOWOC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Festival#Birthday Club Updated
94.3 Jack FM

Popular Eatery Celebrates A Milestone

EATON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Eddie Whipp’s Dining Hall is celebrating 100 years in business this month. The family-owned and operated Brown County business kicked off celebrations on Wednesday. Special events continue on Friday and Sunday. The business is located within the community of Poland, in the town of...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Kiel threat investigation continues

There is the chance of some strong to severe storms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Local veteran organizations walked through the streets of Appleton as many high school bands soundtracked the long-awaited festivities. Updated: 17 hours ago. The Casa ALBA Melanie founders are reflecting on the work they've done over the...
KIEL, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Gulfstream breaks ground on another Appleton facility

The canopy walk tour is expected to be finished in about a month. A Brown County man demonstrates overcoming adversity all because of a botched surgery four years ago. Bellin Health celebrates Northeast Wisconsin's first heart valve replacement without open-heart surgery and 600 procedures since then. Racine cemetery shooting (GRAPHIC...
APPLETON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Area around Green Bay mall gets a business boost

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. — Late last summer, Courtney Krabbe and the other stylists at be a belle salon moved onto a new location near just across the street from Bay Park Square Mall in Ashwaubenon. The move gave the six-year-old business more space. “This was kind of home to me...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Parades
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances

The school continues virtual learning for the last week. Local veteran organizations walked through the streets of Appleton as many high school bands soundtracked the long-awaited festivities. Updated: 16 hours ago. The Casa ALBA Melanie founders are reflecting on the work they've done over the past 11 years. Updated: 16...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Crash on I-43 in Green Bay cleared

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has given an update regarding the crash on I-43 for traffic heading north in the City of Green Bay. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and the left lane has reopened. HAPPENING NOW: Crash on I-43 NB closes...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler weekend ahead

Hietpas grew up in Detroit, fully immersed in an immigrant community with its own businesses and cultural centers. A debate in Appleton Wednesday over how to spend $6 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Updated: 5 hours ago. Bellin Health CEO Chris Woleske says the merger...
APPLETON, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin Army Reserve unit prepares to deploy to the Middle East

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Memorial Day is a time to honor fallen soldiers, but some Army Reserve soldiers from Wisconsin are preparing to deploy overseas. Over the weekend the 395th Ordnance Company said their farewells in Appleton. "As it got closer, you know, the emotions started coming a little bit...
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Dogs 2 Dogtags

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - A Sheboygan County non-profit is making life better for veterans and also for at-risk rescue dogs. Dogs2Dogtags provides canines to veterans who need emotional support or service dogs. The organization was started by a man who worked with Marines in Afghanistan training bomb-sniffing dogs. Now...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy