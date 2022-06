ALABASTER, Ala. (WBMA) — Alabaster City Schools announced it is no longer able to offer the Summer Food Program. The eligibility for the program is based on census data. The school district said it is no longer eligible because of data from the 2020 census, but Child Nutrition Program Director Heather McDermott said this data does not accurately represent the need in Alabaster.

