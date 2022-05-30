Interstate 74 Bridge Finally Complete

(Iowa City, IA) — Iowa City is celebrating the 150th anniversary of its fire department with events throughout the summer. Lieutenant John Crane says there were some volunteers who fought fires way back in 1842. Things then started becoming more organized when the State Capitol was moved to Iowa City and the Old Capitol building was under construction. As the city continued to grow, the need for more permanent fire protection became evident and the Iowa City Fire Department was officially established on May 20, 1872. Volunteers still provided fire protection until 1912 when three paid firefighters were hired — including a chief. That year also saw the department buy two white fire horses from a farm in Keota named Snowball and Highball — which became a big interest in the community.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO