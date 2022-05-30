ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

Interstate 74 Bridge Finally Complete

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VdTh5_0fuwBmN500

(Bettendorf, IA) — After nearly five years and one-point-two billion dollars, the Interstate 74 bridge project between Bettendorf, Iowa, and Moline, Illinois is finally complete — with the opening of a bicycle and pedestrian path. George Ryan, the I-74 corridor manager, says the 14-foot-wide path is fully separated from the six lanes of traffic and offers a safe way for cyclists and walkers to cross the Mississippi River. The trail includes an overlook area out over the channel that’s a 10-foot diameter glass oculus that you can stand on and watch the river flow beneath. The path’s opening signals the close of a massive bridge project that first broke ground in July of 2017.

