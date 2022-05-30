ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

COVID Cases Drop In Illinois

wjol.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) COVID-19 cases are starting to drop in Illinois. State health officials...

www.wjol.com

Comments / 8

Chuckster
3d ago

All of sudden cases are down after the holiday…shocker….soon they will be up again when primaries start

Reply
13
MoBetta Blu
3d ago

Viruses jus don’t drop then go back up on weekly bases time to put government all of it in trash where they belong

Reply(1)
8
Barb Kroman Soto
3d ago

so now scenes the holiday is over the numbers dropped with a snap of the fingers. but at least a week before memorial weekend the numbers rose. how convenient that the numbers only rise just before a holiday and go back down the day of the holiday or the day after. next holiday will be the fourth of July. and I can bet a week before the 4th the numbers will rise than drop again right after.

Reply
2
