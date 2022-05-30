COVID Cases Drop In Illinois
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) COVID-19 cases are starting to drop in Illinois. State health officials...www.wjol.com
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) COVID-19 cases are starting to drop in Illinois. State health officials...www.wjol.com
All of sudden cases are down after the holiday…shocker….soon they will be up again when primaries start
Viruses jus don’t drop then go back up on weekly bases time to put government all of it in trash where they belong
so now scenes the holiday is over the numbers dropped with a snap of the fingers. but at least a week before memorial weekend the numbers rose. how convenient that the numbers only rise just before a holiday and go back down the day of the holiday or the day after. next holiday will be the fourth of July. and I can bet a week before the 4th the numbers will rise than drop again right after.
Comments / 8