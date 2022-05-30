ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Dan Ashworth set to become Newcastle’s new sporting director

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dtZR7_0fuwA6gZ00

Dan Ashworth is to become Newcastle’s new sporting director after the Magpies finally got their man.

Amanda Staveley’s 80 per cent Saudi-backed consortium identified the former Football Association technical director as a key figure in their ambitious plans for the Tyneside club as they completed their takeover at St James’ Park in October last year, but have had to remain patient in their pursuit.

Ashworth resigned from a similar role at Brighton in February with the Seagulls confirming he had done so to take up a position at another Premier League club, but insisted he would see out “an extended period of gardening leave” in line with his existing contract.

Protracted negotiations have taken place since amid reports that the south coast club wanted £5million in compensation to release him from his contractual obligations, but a deal has now been struck.

A Newcastle statement said: “Newcastle United are delighted to announce that Dan Ashworth will become the club’s sporting director after an agreement was reached with Brighton & Hove Albion to release him from his current contractual obligations with immediate effect.

“The terms of this agreement will remain confidential between the clubs and are subject to Premier League approval.

“Newcastle United will issue further information following the relevant approval process.”

The 51-year-old joined Brighton in 2018 with an impressive reputation after his spell with the FA and helped the club to establish itself in the Premier League.

His resignation was greeted with disappointment, but his former employers thanked him for his contribution as they confirmed his departure.

A Brighton statement said: “Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United have reached an agreement for the immediate release of Dan Ashworth from his contractual obligations at Brighton.

“The terms of this agreement, which is subject to regulatory approval, will remain confidential between the clubs.

“We would like to thank Dan for his services and wish him well for the future.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40aV1U_0fuwA6gZ00
Dan Ashworth will work with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe (pictured) as they attempt to build for a brighter future on Tyneside (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Ashworth’s impending arrival on Tyneside could hardly be better timed with the Magpies hoping to build upon a successful January transfer window, during which they invested more than £90million in Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn and loan signing Matt Targett, to fuel a climb away from the relegation zone.

Head coach Eddie Howe is keen to bolster his squad once again in an attempt to improve upon an 11th-place finish and has already indicated his willingness to work with a sporting director.

Howe said recently: “We have a lot of improving to do behind the scenes to get to be the club that we want to be. That’s in all areas.

“We want to build the club and, to do that, you need the right people and the right appointments to happen.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Scott Allan and Drey Wright released by Hibernian

Scott Allan and Drey Wright are among the players being released by Hibernian. Hibs have also confirmed the departures of Alex Gogic, Jamie Murphy, Sean Mackie and Innes Murray, who all ended last season on loan with other clubs. Allan made 129 appearances for Hibs during three spells but found...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Burn
Person
Chris Wood
Person
Eddie Howe
Person
Dan Ashworth
Person
Kieran Trippier
newschain

All bodies recovered from Nepal plane crash

Rescuers have recovered all 22 bodies from the site where a plane crashed on a mountainside in Nepal. All the bodies were flown to Kathmandu and taken to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital where doctors are performing post-mortem examinations, Tara Air said in a statement. The bodies will be handed...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newcastle United#Sporting Director#Magpies#Saudi#Football Association#St James Park#Seagulls#Brighton Hove Albion#Fa
newschain

Jubilee balcony line-ups reveal key players on the royal stage

The royal family’s Jubilee appearances on the Buckingham Palace balcony have long offered a fascinating insight into the shape and future of the monarchy. From the Queen’s Silver Jubilee to this year’s Platinum Jubilee, these line-ups send a striking message about the primary players on the royal stage.
U.K.
newschain

Families begin to bury children murdered in mass shooting at Texas school

The first two of 19 children murdered inside their Texas classrooms have been remembered at funeral visitations. The gathering for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza was held at the Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home in Uvalde, directly across from Robb Elementary School where the children – plus two teachers – were shot to death last Tuesday by a lone teenage gunman.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Prince Louis steals the show on Buckingham Palace balcony

Prince Louis stole the show on the Buckingham Palace balcony as he held his hands over his ears during the Platinum Jubilee flypast. The four-year-old royal chatted to his great-grandmother the Queen, known affectionately as “Gan Gan” to the Cambridge children, ahead of the aircraft spectacular. Louis displayed...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Queen seated in Windsor Castle for official Platinum Jubilee portrait

The official Platinum Jubilee portrait of the Queen has been unveiled to mark the start of the national celebrations of her milestone 70-year reign. The monarch, 96, looks contented and happy, photographed in her Windsor Castle home, sitting on a cushioned window seat, with the historic residence’s famous Round Tower visible in the distance.
U.K.
newschain

Queen’s joy at Jubilee celebrations as she joins royal family on balcony

A delighted Queen has taken centre stage at her historic Platinum Jubilee celebrations as she greeted crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony, surrounded by her family. Huge cheers erupted from the thousands of well-wishers packed onto The Mall in central London as the monarch emerged for the special flypast after Trooping the Colour.
U.K.
newschain

Statements from Depp and Heard following ruling in US lawsuit

Here are the full statements of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard following the conclusion of his multimillion-dollar US lawsuit against his former wife. “Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Close eye kept on Queen during busy Jubilee commitments

Royal aides will be keeping a close eye on the Queen to make sure she does not overdo it during the Jubilee weekend. The monarch has faced ongoing “episodic mobility problems”, stretching back to last autumn, and now uses a walking stick. Her royal physicians are also likely...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy