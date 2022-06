The title consolidation fight between Leo Santa Cruz and Leigh Wood will head to a purse bid at some point. When that day arrives is up to the World Boxing Association (WBA), who has spent the past several weeks reviewing an appeal from Wood’s team regarding the final purse split for their forthcoming featherweight title fight. The matter was expected to be resolved sometime in the second and third week of May, though that deadline has obviously passed as the matter now creeps into the first week of June.

