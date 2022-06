A Leesburg teen told a Leesburg police officer that he wanted to see what his new car could do after he was arrested late Monday evening. A Leesburg police officer was on traffic patrol when he observed a tan Lexus sedan driving 82 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 441 and County Road 449. The officer saw the Lexus almost strike a motorcyclist. As the officer began to follow the Lexus he could hear the car being shifted into higher gears as the car’s speed reached close to 95 mph. As the Lexus headed north on U.S. Hwy. 441 the officer observed the Lexus make several close passes of northbound vehicles which were traveling at the speed limit.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO