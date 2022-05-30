ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston East End hit-and-run crash kills bicyclist, police say

A driver who fatally hit a bicyclist from behind in Houston's Greater East End is on the run after failing to help the victim, authorities say.

Houston police said the incident happened at about 2:15 a.m. Monday on South Cesar Chavez Boulevard near Rusk.

A white Nissan Altima was involved in the crash that also took place near a railroad track, HPD Sgt. David Rose said.

After the crash, witnesses told investigators the driver pulled into a parking lot, got out and then took off running. Officers are reviewing surveillance camera footage as part of the investigation.

A description of the driver was not immediately disclosed. Investigators took custody of the Nissan to process it for DNA, Rose said.

Authorities could only identify the victim as a Hispanic man.

Police are using the crash to remind the public that drivers are required by state law to render aid and call 911, regardless of what happened or whether they have first-aid training or not.

A criminal charge for the driver is expected, Rose said.

