Uvalde, TX

Memorial service information for Uvalde School Tragedy victims

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUVALDE, Texas - Funeral services began on Monday for two of the 21 people who died inside Robb Elementary last week. Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home is holding a visitation and rosary for Amerie Jo Garza. The visitation runs from noon until 9 p.m. Monday and the Rosary will take...

Irma and Joe Garcia, a teacher and her heartbroken husband, are buried together in Uvalde

UVALDE — In the days following the school shooting at Robb Elementary, the streets of this small town were lined by sets of 21. The 21 bows of gauzy ribbon tied to the thin posts of a black iron gate. The 21 candles glowing from the window ledge of the historic Uvalde Grand Opera House. The row of classroom chairs — 19 small red ones and two taller black ones — looking out onto Getty Street.
Benefit concert in Hondo will help support Uvalde victims

HONDO, Texas - A benefit concert in Hondo this weekend will help support victims of last week's mass shooting. It'll take place on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Grand Pavilion in Hondo. There will be live music and activities. Done right cookers is one of the...
Some in Uvalde community struggling with shooting aftermath

One week after the Uvalde school tragedy and many in the community are trying to process what happened while dealing with a wide range of emotions. All over Uvalde, you'll see signs reading ‘Uvalde Strong.’. They’re tributes to the 19 students and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary.
How you can help provide free grief support for the Uvalde community

SAN ANTONIO – The people of Uvalde and surrounding communities are going to need access to professional counseling for the years ahead. That’s why the Children’s Bereavement Center of South Texas (CBCST) has launched a fundraising campaign to open a center in Uvalde that provides free grief support.
One juvenile dead, 5 others victims hospitalized in horrific 2-car accident

SAN ANTONIO - One juvenile is dead, five other victims hospitalized, including three juveniles from Brandeis high school, after a horrific 2-car accident on the Northwest Side. The accident happened 12:30 p.m. Thursday off West Hausman Road near JV Bacon Parkway. Police said a black sedan carrying five juveniles and...
San Antonio mariachis serenade the community of Uvalde

People from all over the country have been traveling to Uvalde, to pay their respects for the 21 victims that lost their lives last Tuesday at Robb Elementary. News 4 spoke to a couple people from out of state, like Missouri and Louisiana. On Wednesday evening, close to 50 mariachi musicians packed town square in Uvalde.
Guadalupe County Sheriff investigates triple shooting during possible home invasion

MARION, Texas - Three people were shot during a possible home invasion in Guadalupe County. The shooting happened on Tuesday at a home on Zuehl Road near Interstate 10. Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that when deputies arrived they found a 30-year-old woman with a gunshot wound at her home. A man was also found outside the home with several gunshot wounds. Deputies believe he may be one of the suspects.
Archbishop García-Siller speaks out about politicians' narrow vision after school shooting

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller says pro-lifers worry about the baby in the womb but kill the 9-year-old child. That works for politicians and politics, people that they say that are pro-life and is so narrow their vision. To be pro-life that we will call in the Catholic church, respect life has to be consistent, which means from the womb conception to natural death and all in between. And that means children, the youth, the sick, the drug addicts, the, married people, the homeless, the people in death row, we have to be consistent. And for the most part, politicians are not consistent and they use the pro-life to promote their base. And it's a very narrow picture to take care of the baby in the womb and to kill it when it's nine years old, how do you what, what is the logic there?"
Uvalde resident captures audio of apparent radio call of a child saying they'd been shot

UVALDE, Texas - A video has surfaced with audio of an apparent radio call from a child saying they'd been shot during last week's massacre at Robb Elementary School. A resident, who didn't want to be publicly identified, says he captured the audio on Facebook Live last week. They said that the audio came from the radio in a Customs and Border Protection vehicle outside the school.
Gov. Abbott requests special legislative committee following tragic shooting in Uvalde

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott sent a joint letter to Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan Wednesday requesting the Texas legislative leaders convene special legislative committees following last week’s tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. The special legislative committees should be charged with examining and developing legislative recommendations on school safety, mental health, social media, police training, firearm safety, and more.
Crime Stoppers needs your help finding suspect accused of aggravated assault

SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help identifying and locating a suspect accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to police, on May 23, the two Victims were inside an apartment at the 8600 block of Waters Edge Drive when they heard knocking on the front door. The door was answered, and the suspect asked to speak with someone who frequently sleeps at the apartment. The victim told the suspect that person was not there and closed the door. The door was pushed back open by a woman who was with the suspect, and the suspect removed a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the victim.
Woman is dead after running across highway, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is dead after police received reports of her running across the highway on I-10 on the Northwest side of town. According to police, they first received multiple calls at around 8:30 p.m. of a woman crossing the highway. They say that soon after that they received calls of a woman being struck on the access road.
