The Castlewood recovery fund is accepting applications

LAKE BENTON, MN (KELO.com) — The weather in Lake Benton, Minnesota, Monday left the Avenue of Flags at the Memorial Hill Cemetery in ruins. All 170 flags, placed the day before, were found on the ground Monday morning. As the town heard the news, residents responded and quickly helped gather the flags. The principal of the Lake Benton school opened the doors, allowing the flags a safe place to dry. Bob Worth is a member of American Legion Henry Sollie Post #10 in Lake Benton. He told KELO Radio News they will find a company to wash the flags. The flags will be evaluated, and the destroyed ones properly disposed of. They will be working with insurance to see if there is any coverage. With all 170 poles needing to be replaced, as well as many flags, Worth added the cost will be tough on a small post like theirs, but they will get through it.

LAKE BENTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO