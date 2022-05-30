ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castlewood, SD

The Castlewood recovery fund is accepting applications

By Liz Ryan
kelo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASTLEWOOD, S.D. (KELO.com) — If your home or business received damage in the tornado that tore...

kelo.com

kelo.com

Sioux Falls’ fascination

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — What is Sioux Falls’ fascination with car washes?. KELO staff found 23 online: ten Silverstar with another soon opening off West 12th Street; four of the six Get-n-Go washes run 24 hours; and at least six other car washes around the city. One...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Safety is still a concern

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Whew! Yet another storm passed through. Safety is still a concern. Specifically, if you find a power line down without a flag to mark it, stay away and call 911. City of Sioux Falls’ website lists tips when using a chainsaw to turn those...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

City workers to the rescue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Park Department and Public Works Department have some pretty awesome heroes. While out cleaning up storm debris this week, a couple of baby owls were in need of rescuing. A team of forestry workers and a street department team did just that, they...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
City
Castlewood, SD
kelo.com

Storm debris clean up efforts in Madison

MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Restricted Use Site in Madison will return to normal operating hours on Saturday, June, 4. The City is still waving fees for storm debris and is re-evaluating the situation each week. Any tree debris you may have can be taken to the yard waste...
MADISON, SD
kelo.com

Weekend storms put electric cooperatives to work restoring power

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Work continues today in restoring power to customers following the weekend weather. Sioux Valley Energy’s outage map shows only 32 customers out of 27,000 members without power. Xcel Energy reports over 2,400 without power this morning. Crews were faced with restoring power to additional substations with each round of weather that came through. The cooperatives were hopeful those without power yet this morning would have lights on again soon.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Sioux Falls police nab disorderly subject running in traffic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls police were called to Cleveland Avenue yesterday for a disorderly subject reported to have been running in traffic and causing all sorts of disruptions. The department posted on social media, that he was taken without incident. The four-legged troublemaker was given a ride to the humane society.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Mother Nature not so motherly to Avenue of Flags in Lake Benton, Minnesota

LAKE BENTON, MN (KELO.com) — The weather in Lake Benton, Minnesota, Monday left the Avenue of Flags at the Memorial Hill Cemetery in ruins. All 170 flags, placed the day before, were found on the ground Monday morning. As the town heard the news, residents responded and quickly helped gather the flags. The principal of the Lake Benton school opened the doors, allowing the flags a safe place to dry. Bob Worth is a member of American Legion Henry Sollie Post #10 in Lake Benton. He told KELO Radio News they will find a company to wash the flags. The flags will be evaluated, and the destroyed ones properly disposed of. They will be working with insurance to see if there is any coverage. With all 170 poles needing to be replaced, as well as many flags, Worth added the cost will be tough on a small post like theirs, but they will get through it.
LAKE BENTON, MN
kelo.com

Share your storm reports with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is asking the public to share their weekend storm reports from rural parts of their coverage area. If you or someone you know observed large hail or wind damage during storms on late Sunday night, send your information to the weather service on Twitter or Facebook.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

It was a long weekend of stormy weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — It was a long weekend of severe weather in the KELO Radio listening area over the Memorial Day Weekend. Sioux Falls and the surrounding area experienced storms Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. KELO.com News observed a southbound semi-tractor/trailer in the median Monday at about 6...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Another SDANG F-16 goes off the runway at Joe Foss Field

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Air National Guard says another one of their F-16 fighter jets went off the runway at Joe Foss Field in Sioux Falls Tuesday afternoon. Medical personnel examined and released the pilot. The air guard did not give a reason for the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Sioux Falls man strangled one and stabbed another

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) –40-year-old Jason Parrin from Sioux Falls was arrested yesterday after police say he was looking in a neighbor’s vehicle. Parrin’s 65-year-old neighbor confronted him, at that time he grabbed her by the neck and began to strangle her. The other victim a 58-year-old...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Hy-Vee dietitians to host summer series for children and families

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Hy-Vee stores are ready to help kick off summer. The Hy-Vee dietitian team will be hosting classes that benefit children and families with a focus on meals. —– Read the entire news release below—– Hy-Vee dietitians are ready to help kickoff summer...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

The Canaries have themes planned for their upcoming homestand

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Canaries have three different theme nights this coming weekend during a homestand against the Cleburne (Texas) Railroaders. Friday, June 3 is AG NIGHT at The Birdcage! Free Fireworks after the game! Local country musician Danica Michaels will perform in the 3rd Base Beer Garden when the gates open at 6, with pregame Happy Hour beer specials! Country and ag entertainment all game long. Try the all-you-can-eat party deck for just $45! First pitch at 7:05 for the Sioux Falls Canaries the Cleburne Railroaders. For tickets, go to s-f-canaries-dot-com!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Tornado watches and warnings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Tornado season typically hits the Midwest by summer. This year was early. In view of our recent barrage of storms, how can we prepare for what may be yet to come?. Tornadoes come with little or no warning. Funnel clouds are not always visible...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

