Lancaster, PA

Schedule of current and upcoming shows at the Fulton Theatre in Lancaster

WGAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANCASTER, Pa. — From Tony Awards winning musicals to family shows to...

www.wgal.com

WGAL

Shrek takes the stage at Lancaster's Fulton Theatre

LANCASTER, Pa. — "Shrek" is now showing in downtown Lancaster as part of the Fulton Theatre's family series. Follow along with everybody's favorite ogre as the unlikely hero goes on a life-changing journey along with a wisecracking donkey and feisty princess. Shrek runs from May 28, 2022, to June...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

'Five Guys Named Moe' playing at the Fulton's Tell Studio Theatre

LANCASTER, Pa. — "Five Guys Named Moe" is now playing at the Fulton's Tell Studio Theatre as part of its Groff Series. According to a description on the Fulton's website, the show is a tribute to rhythm and blues pioneer Louis Jordan:. "Nomax’s world has been turned upside down;...
LANCASTER, PA
lebtown.com

First Fridays this summer are packed with FUN! [Paid Press Release]

This post is paid advertising by Mondays Market, CLA, Downtown Lebanon, and Penn State REACH. Beginning June 3, First Fridays will be bigger and better than ever. With support from WellSpan Health, a new collaboration will bring health and wellness, community projects and more fresh fruits and vegetables to First Fridays. In collaboration with Monday’s Market, Downtown Lebanon, Penn State REACH, Community of Lebanon Association and the Lebanon Musicians, First Friday will offer an array for fresh food, music, health activities, food trucks and more. These festivities will be held at the YMCA Train Depot from 4-7 p.m.
LEBANON, PA
theburgnews.com

Place Your Beats: My Heroes Stage at Hollywood Casino offers a new entertainment option in central PA.

If variety is the spice of life, then options and alternatives are true delights. Cue the My Heroes Stage in five, four, three, two, one. My Heroes Stage is central Pennsylvania’s newest live music venue. Located at Hollywood Casino in Grantville, it’s bringing big-name recording artists from the musical realms of rock, pop and country and western to the Harrisburg region.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Flag raising ceremony held in Lancaster for Pride Month

LANCASTER, Pa. — June is Pride Month, and celebrations are being held across the Susquehanna Valley. In Lancaster, a flag-raising ceremony was held at noon Wednesday at the visitor center. It's the first of eight events Lancaster Pride is hosting to celebrate and uplift the LGBTQ+ community. Alex Otthofer,...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

Historic Old Annville Day celebration to be held June 11

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Eight blocks of West Main Street will soon be blocked off to host 150 vendors, a variety of food options, and three stages of music performances for the 33rd Historic Old Annville Day. On Saturday, June 11, the celebration of Annville will kick off at 9 a.m. and come to […]
ANNVILLE, PA
WGAL

Chris Tomlin and United tour coming to Hershey's Giant Center

HERSHEY, Pa. — Multi-award-winning Christian singer, songwriter and artist Chris Tomlin and UNITED will perform at the Giant Center in Hershey on June 3 at 7 p.m. "We really believe this tour is going to be something unforgettable," said Chris Tomlin and Joel Houston (UNITED). "We’ve been trying to do something like this for a long time and we have a real sense of trust in the fact that this is the right time. This is the moment for what God has been planning and in that, we think the timing has everything to do with the people joining us each night."
HERSHEY, PA
WGAL

Bars and restaurants in Lancaster selling first-ever Pride beer

LANCASTER, Pa. — In celebration of Pride Month, starting Wednesday and continuing into the summer, bars and restaurants in Lancaster City will be selling the first-ever pride beer. News 8's Amber Gerard stopped by 'Our Town Brewery' to learn more about its new IPA. You can watch her full...
LANCASTER, PA
lebtown.com

Ice Cream Wars: Rainbow Ice (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
abc27 News

Fine Wine & Spirits in Ephrata reopens after renovations

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — To accommodate for renovations, a Fine Wine & Good Spirits in Ephrata, Lancaster County closed on April 30. The store located at 31 W. Main Street has since reopened as of Tuesday, May 31. According to the press release, store hours will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday […]
EPHRATA, PA
WGAL

Big Time Rush coming to the Giant Center in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. — Big Time Rush is set to perform at the Giant Center in Hershey on June 23 at 8 p.m. "Big Time Rush became an overnight sensation in November 2009 when the scripted television show 'Big Time Rush' launched on Nickelodeon. The show focused on the Hollywood adventures of four hockey players from Minnesota after they were selected to form a boy band. Carlos, Kendall, James and Logan came to life as a band off the screen, releasing three full-length albums and performing across the globe. As the show concluded in July 2013, and after four years of recording music and touring as a band, they went their separate ways but remained close friends through the years," a promotional statement for the tour says.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27 News

Route 222S reopened in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Route 222 southbound has reopened at the Oregon Pike Exit in Manheim Township after a tractor-trailer, which jackknifed on a ramp, was cleared. According to the police report, the ramp from Route 222 South to Route 30 West was completely blocked. Traffic was being detoured off the Route 222 South Oregon […]
LANCASTER, PA

