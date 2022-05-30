Schedule of current and upcoming shows at the Fulton Theatre in Lancaster

HERSHEY, Pa. — Multi-award-winning Christian singer, songwriter and artist Chris Tomlin and UNITED will perform at the Giant Center in Hershey on June 3 at 7 p.m. "We really believe this tour is going to be something unforgettable," said Chris Tomlin and Joel Houston (UNITED). "We’ve been trying to do something like this for a long time and we have a real sense of trust in the fact that this is the right time. This is the moment for what God has been planning and in that, we think the timing has everything to do with the people joining us each night."

