Summer Movie Preview: Carvel Ice Cream
What’s a Summer Movie Preview without ice cream? Stephen Winick from Carvel Ice Cream joined us to share some of the shop’s best ice cream and treats to have while watching a movie.
To learn more about Carvel Ice Cream, visit their website or follow them on Instagram .
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 30, 2022.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.
Comments / 0