Summer Movie Preview: Carvel Ice Cream

By Kobe Siy, Sam Rubin
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

What’s a Summer Movie Preview without ice cream? Stephen Winick from Carvel Ice Cream joined us to share some of the shop’s best ice cream and treats to have while watching a movie.

To learn more about Carvel Ice Cream, visit their website or follow them on Instagram .

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 30, 2022.

