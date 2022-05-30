ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camila Giorgi shares French Open message following dress drama

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Camila Giorgi is grateful for her experience at the 2022 French Open.

In a message shared Monday on her Instagram Story, the Italian tennis player — who was at the center of a recent logo controversy — wrote, “Merci Paris,” or “thank you, Paris,” alongside a photo of herself from the tournament.

Giorgi’s run at the French Open came to an end Monday after her fourth-round loss to Daria Kasatkina of Russia, 6-2, 6-2.

Italy’s Camila Giorgi posted a message Monday following her fourth-round loss at the French Open on May 30, 2022
Instagram/Camila Giorgi
Camila Giorgi had been at the center of controversy on Saturday over the appearance of a logo on the chest of her dress
Getty Images

Two days before her fourth-round match against Kasatkina, Giorgi sported a logo across her chest that promoted the kitchen appliance company, DeLonghi. An umpire appeared to take issue with the size of the logo that appeared on her dress.

“I don’t have any change, this is my only dress. I played with it before,” Giorgi allegedly said, according to News.com.au .

For her match Monday against Kasatkina, Giorgi did wear a DeLonghi logo, but on the sleeve of her dress instead. The 30-year-old also gave the company a shoutout Monday in an Instagram Story.

During Camila Giorgi’s fourth-round match Monday at the French Open, the logo for DeLonghi appeared on the sleeve of her outfit
Getty Images
Camila Giorgi of Italy during her first-round French Open match on May 24, 2022
Getty Images

Giorgi, who is currently ranked 30th in the world, didn’t appear to wear the logo on her apparel earlier in the tournament.

