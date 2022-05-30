ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Dead In Stafford Crash

By Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago

Three people died in a Stafford County crash on Sunday, May 29, authorities said.

The head-on collision occurred at Austin Ridge Drive and Shieds Road in Stafford around 7:40 p.m., the county sheriff's office said.

The victims' identities had not been released as of Monday.

Both drivers and one passenger died.

