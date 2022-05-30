Three Dead In Stafford Crash

A female driver has been charged in connection with a pedestrian-involved collision that took the life of an 83-year-old woman, authorities said. Detectives determined Joana Konadu, 41, of Annandale, barreled into a group of people who were standing in the parking lot at 7263 Maple Place on Friday,…
Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on Route 6 in Killingly, according to fire officials. Authorities said the accident happened in the area of Dark Lantern Hill Road at approximately 3:40 p.m. Connecticut State Police said they responded to the crash involving extrication and minor...
An 82-year-old man has died after being pinned by his own lawn mower, authorities said. Augustus Clemont Harris was found in the 5300 block of Sidney Road in Mt. Airy around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, according to a Tweet from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. No other information...
A 23-year-old was killed after crashing and plummeting hundreds of feet to his death in the Hudson Valley, police said. In Orange County, the motorcyclist crashed on Route 218 in Cornwall north of the Highpoint lookout on Wednesday, June 1. According to Cornwall Police Chief Todd Hazard, the department received...
Police shut down northbound lanes of the George Washington Parkway Thursday evening, June 2, as authorities investigate a serious crash. Rescue crews rushed one woman to the hospital. The wreck happened at 5:30 p.m. just north of N. Glebe Road on the parkway, the Arlington County Fire Department tw…
One man was killed in a morning shooting in Temple Hills, authorities say. The unidentified male victim was pronounced dead on the scene around 11:30 a.m., on the 4400 block of 23rd Parkway, Thursday, June 2, Prince George's Police say. Detectives are on scene working to establish suspect(s) and motive...
(June 2, 2022)—Haddam Volunteer Fire Company wrapped up the month of May with three incidents on the Connecticut River and two more motor vehicle accidents, one of which involved two fatalities. On Memorial Day, May 30, Haddam Volunteer Fire Company responded to three incidents on the Connecticut River. At...
A hiker on on a popular Montgomery County trail was rescued after suffering a medical emergency, authorities say. The hiker's friend called police saying the victim was suffering from what appeared to be heat stroke on the Billy Goat Trail near Old Angler's, around 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 1, according to Montgomery County Officials.
Firefighters in Fairfax County said a train hit an 18-wheeler truck on Thursday afternoon, June 2. The truck was traveling along Iron Place and Industrial Drive in Springfield when the train struck it around 1 p.m., according to a tweet from the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue. Rescue workers took t…
Several people were taken to the hospital after a car hit a tree in Ellington Tuesday night, according to state police, and serious injuries were reported. The crash happened around 8:48 p.m. on Windermere Avenue and the road was closed until around 11:18 p.m. No additional information was available.
VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — At least one person was severely injured in a crash on I-84 in Vernon on Wednesday, Connecticut State Police said. CSP, Vernon EMS, ASM Medic, Talcott Vernon Fire Department, and Manchester Medic responded to the crash involving a tractor trailer just after 7:30 a.m. Lifestar...
A woman was airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition after losing control of her vehicle and rear-ending a vehicle parked on the side of I-84 in Connecticut, state police said. Tolland County resident Aubria Scallon, of Vernon, age 39, was driving east on I-84 when she began to...
A 24-year-old man died from his injuries after he lost control of the car he was driving in Connecticut and crashed into a tree. The crash happened on I-84 in Tolland at about 5:10 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, according to Connecticut State Police. A 2011 Buick Regal CXL was...
The body of one woman who went missing on Memorial Day after going over Bosher’s Dam on the James River Dam in Richmond has been found, WSET reports.The Richmond Fire Department found Lauren Winstead, 23, about five miles downstream of the damn around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, the outlet repo…
State Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal wrong-way driver crash that killed two Connecticut women and seriously injured a man. The crash took place on Route 82 in the Middlesex County town of Haddam on Tuesday, May 31, said the Connecticut State Police. A 2022 Ford E-350 was traveling...
An 18-year-old bicyclist was killed after being struck by a car in Bethesda this week, reports NBC Washington. The cyclist was struck on Old Georgetown Road near the Wildwood Shopping Center after apparently cycling into the roadway for unknown reasons around 4 p.m., Wednesday, June 1, the outlet reports. The...
Police released the names of three people who died on Sunday, May 29, in a head-on collision that shut down a road for several hours. Deputies responded to Austin Ridge Drive in Stafford just after 7:30 p.m. when Stafford County sheriff's deputies said Tamarr Williams, 38, of Woodbridge, lost cont…
Authorities have identified the man who drowned after jumping into the Potomac River near the Woodrow Wilson Bridge on Memorial Day as Jimmy Orlando Espinoza-Oviedo, NBC Washington reports. The 37-year-old from Oxon Hill jumped from an anchored vessel south of the bridge around 6 p.m., Fox5 said ci…
Police have identified the man whose body was found in a wooded area in Fairfax County earlier this week. They've also determined that someone killed him. Rene Alberto Pineda Sanchez, 27, of Reston, was found on Tuesday, May 31, by a woman walking her dog behind the Springs Apartments at 4 a.m., Fa…
A teenager has been arrested in connection to a string of spring burglaries in Woodlawn, authorities say. The 17-year-old suspect was arrested Friday, May 27 after being tied to eight residential burglaries that took place between April and May 2022, according to Baltimore Police. The suspect would enter homes overnight...
