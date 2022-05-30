ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

New WHO panel to speed up pandemic response, address shortcomings

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pWVYd_0fuw83zv00

GENEVA, May 30 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization's governing board agreed on Monday to form a new committee to help speed up its response to health emergencies like COVID-19.

The U.N. health agency faced criticism for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the pace of its response to early cases that may have delayed detection and helped the virus to spread. Some disease experts say that governments and the WHO must avoid repeating such early missteps with other outbreaks like monkeypox. read more

The resolution, passed unanimously at the 34-member Executive Board's annual meeting, will form a new 'Standing Committee on Health Emergency Prevention, Preparedness and Response' to help address some of the perceived shortcomings.

Formal WHO meetings are sometimes spaced months apart and, under the new initiative, the new body would meet immediately after the Director-General declares a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) - a decision that triggers calls for extra funding, public health measures and a series of recommendations aimed at controlling disease spread.

"This was probably one of the weakest points during the last pandemic that member states or governing bodies didn't have the opportunity to have immediate consultations after this PHEIC of the last pandemic was declared," Austria's Clemens Martin Auer, who proposed the resolution, told the Executive Board.

He added that the new committee would also conduct oversight of the WHO's health emergencies programme in ordinary times to ensure it is fit to respond.

"I think the standing committee will be an indispensable part of the new global architecture on health emergency," he added. The United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Japan were among the co-sponsors of the initiative.

Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
News 12

The New Normal: Biden administration warns that the US could see surge of COVID-19

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by Dr. Sharon Nachman to talk about a possible surge of COVID-19 infections in the fall and winter. The Biden administration is warning the United States could see 100 million coronavirus infections and a potentially significant wave of deaths this fall and winter, driven by new Omicron subvariants that have shown a remarkable ability to escape immunity. Several experts agreed that a major wave this fall and winter is possible given waning immunity from vaccines and infections, loosened restrictions and the rise of variants better able to escape immune protections.
U.S. POLITICS
thecentersquare.com

Biden administration poised to hand over U.S. health sovereignty to WHO

(The Center Square) – Delegates from 194 countries, led by the United States, are expected this week to vote to relinquish their respective country’s sovereignty and grant autonomous power to the World Health Organization over international health events. They are expected to approve amendments proposed by the Biden...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#The Who#International Health#U N#Executive Board#Pheic#The Executive Board
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

May 31 (Reuters) - Shanghai authorities on Tuesday began dismantling fences around housing compounds and ripping police tape off public squares and buildings, to the relief of the city's 25 million residents, before a painful two-month lockdown is lifted at midnight. read more. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Health
WHO
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
Vice

North Korea ‘Sending Out SOS’ as It Admits Unnamed Disease Has Spread to 350,000 People

North Korea’s recently revealed COVID-19 outbreak may have already infected hundreds of thousands of people over the past month, according to the country’s state media. An article, published Friday by the country’s international broadcasting service the Voice of Korea, revealed that an “obscure febrile disease has been explosively spread and expanded on a nationwide scale since late April, producing more than 350,000 persons in a fever in a short time.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

White House warns it will only give vaccines to at-risk Americans if Congress doesn't approve $10billion in COVID funding because Biden administration has run out of money - and is predicting another surge in infections this fall

The White House will have to limit the next generation of COVID-19 shots to the Americans at highest risk for serious disease if Congress doesn't pass a new coronavirus funding package. On Monday, CNBC reported the warning, citing a senior Biden administration official. 'We will be able to get some...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Satellite images suggest China may have developed new class of nuclear-powered submarine

Satellite images of a Chinese shipyard suggest the country may have developed a new class of nuclear-powered attack submarines, Reuters reported Tuesday. The images clearly show a submarine in dry dock, but shrouds over key areas of the vessel make it difficult to determine whether it is an entirely new class of ship or merely an upgrade to an existing model, according to Reuters. The changes in question relate to adding vertical-launching missile tubes for guided missiles as well as an upgraded propulsion system.
MILITARY
Mashed

The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
BUSINESS
IFLScience

Six Children Die As Hepatitis Outbreak Spreads Around 36 US States

At least 180 cases of severe hepatitis in children reported from 36 states and territories are under investigation to see whether they are connected with the outbreak of recent months, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said. This number, last updated on May 18, is up significantly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

461K+
Followers
335K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy