Chestertown’s Tea Party Roars Back after Two Year Hiatus

By James Dissette
talbotspy.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a torrential rain Friday canceled the downtown block party, Chestertown Tea Party 2022 roared back to life after missing two years due to the pandemic shutdown. Once again, citizens of the royal port on the Chester River rallied to protest the British indignity of closing their harbor and tossed their...

talbotspy.org

Comments / 0

