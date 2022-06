WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — If only we'd known!. The average price of a gallon of gas, both in Florida and nationally, is the highest ever recorded on Wednesday. AAA reports the price in Florida has risen to $4.645. It had been holding steady for the past week, for the most part, at $4.57. A month ago, the price was $4.18 and a year ago, it was $2.86.

