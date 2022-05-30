ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Carry the Load event pays tribute to fallen service members

fox4news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a holiday but for some veterans and others its...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 1

fox4news.com

Dallas' Pride flag unveiled at Dallas Love Field

DALLAS - June 1 marks the start of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, and the city of Dallas and Dallas Love Field Airport are showing support. At a ceremony Wednesday morning, airport officials and Dallas City Council members unveiled the city’s Pride flag that will be flown at several city buildings.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Part of old Rangers ballpark to become office spaces

ARLINGTON, Texas - Part of the former home of the Texas Rangers will be turned into office space. A company called Spark will fill the second and third floors in center field at what is now called Choctaw Stadium. The company provides furnished offices and workspaces for entrepreneurs. Spark partners...
ARLINGTON, TX
dailyphew.com

Woman Gains The Trust Of A Homeless German Shepherd And He Introduces Her To A Friend

A lady earns the confidence of a female German Shepherd who has been stranded in the woods for several weeks and introduces her to another buddy in need of assistance. Judy Obregón, the founder of the animal rescue group The Abandoned Ones (TAO), wants to save a homeless German Shepherd in 2018. After getting information that the dog was wandering in the woods, she drove to Echo Lake Park in Fort Worth, Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Affidavit: Man breaks into Dallas museum, destroys $5 million in art

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old was arrested Thursday for allegedly breaking into the Dallas Museum of Art and causing roughly $5 million in damages, The Dallas Morning News reported. Police told the newspaper that around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday night, Brian Hernandez “approached the museum’s glass doors with a metal chair” and began destroying […]
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

City flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Officer Hutchins

City of Lewisville flags at all city buildings will fly at half-staff through the Saturday afternoon in honor of Lewisville Police Officer Schnequa “Nikki” Hutchins, who passed away Sunday, May 29, after a fight against cancer. Mayor TJ Gilmore issued the order Tuesday afternoon. Officer Hutchins joined the...
LEWISVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Richardson couple turns yard into art installation honoring recent mass shooting victims

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Richardson couple is turning their sadness and anger over recent mass shootings into art. They're using their front yard to honor those who lost their lives in both Uvalde and Buffalo and are hoping their installation ultimately inspires conversation and change."I wanted to create a nuance way to create a conversation and so for me, what that looked like was to create something that would cause that discussion," Brandon O'Neill said. O'Neill and his wife, Heather, purchased 21 backpacks and 10 shopping bags to represent the victims in both the Uvalde and Buffalo tragedies. They placed...
RICHARDSON, TX
garlandjournal.com

Dallas Businessman Develops Housing for Veterans

Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson calls attention to homelessness issue. It was about 10 years ago when businessman Gary Hasty and Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX) discussed providing housing for veterans in Dallas. This was a priority for the Congresswoman who, as the first registered nurse elected to Congress, actually worked...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Denton County Transportation Authority suspends A-train service

LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) - Severe weather, heavy rain, and flooding in the area has caused the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) to suspend A-train service.Officials say the change is effective immediately but that they will continue to monitor weather conditions 'to determine any necessary service modifications for the safety of passengers and DCTA employees.'Riders can get more information about DCTA service during the inclement weather on their website.The A-train Rail connects transit facilities with key destinations within DCTA's member cities - Denton, Lewisville, Highland Village and surrounding areas.The A-train Rail also links all five A-train stations from the Downtown Denton Transit Center (DDTC) to the Hebron station in Lewisville. 
LEWISVILLE, TX
garlandjournal.com

Garland ISD Highlights Success of SRO Program after Texas School Massacre

The nation turned its eyes to Texas after the midday massacre last week at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde left 19 students and two teachers dead in the course of an hour. Texas remains the center of attention as President Joe and First Lady Jill Biden visited Uvalde over the weekend and this week the families began having funerals and memorial services for their loved ones.
GARLAND, TX
dmagazine.com

The City of Dallas Lost Almost 15,000 People Between 2020 and 2021

During the height of the pandemic, thousands of people packed up and moved out of Dallas. According to a new report from the U.S. Census Bureau released last week, the city lost a concerning 14,777 people between 2020 and 2021. It’s long been suspected that Dallas was losing population steam...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Denton businesses raising money for victims in Uvalde

DENTON, Texas - Business owners in Denton are helping families affected by the mass school shooting in Uvalde. A vigil was held inside the Mellow Mushroom in Denton’s town square Monday evening. Uvalde is in South Texas, west of San Antonio, where the restaurant’s general manager Tori Baretto grew...
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Terrell firefighters rescue puppy stuck in septic tank

TERRELL, Texas - Volunteer firefighters in Terrell, east of Dallas, saved a puppy that had fallen into a septic tank. The department said the dog and the firefighters were wet and smelly, but everyone is okay. The puppy’s owner was unable to get the dog out of the 6 by...
TERRELL, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Beto O'Rourke Hosts Town Hall in Dallas, Pushes for Gun Reforms

Pushing for change while running for the top job in the state, Former congressman and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke hosted a town in Dallas Wednesday in the first of a series of public events following the school shooting in Uvalde. The O’Rourke campaign said 750 people were at...
DALLAS, TX

