Ranchero's foster home says that he is the sweetest, funniest, and most loving dog alive. He is quirky and will do anything for your love and affection. With proper exercise and mental stimulation, he is very easy going. He has a ton of energy so regular exercise is a must for this pup, including a back yard fenced area where he can run and run and run off all the energy. His foster home reports that he has brought immeasurable joy into their life, and he will surely do the same for you!

PETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO