WATCH: MLB ump Tom Hallion drops F-bomb on hot mic during Rangers-A's game

Tom Hallion seems to have his best quotes always caught on a hot mic.

The umpire from the infamous viral “a—in the jackpot” moment during a Mets-Dodgers game was caught on a hot mic again on Sunday during the Oakland A’s-Texas Rangers game.

This time Hallion was caught dropping an F-bomb while replying to a complaint Rangers manager Chris Woodward was expressing from the dugout.

“I can’t. I’m done,” Hallion said. “Once I send it to New York it’s their f---ing call.”

It is not quite “a—in the jackpot” but still a funny moment from baseball fans who get to hear a glimpse of the back-and-forth that takes place between managers and umpires.

