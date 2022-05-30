Where are they now? The stories of 8 people who were pardoned by Gov. Tony Evers

(The Center Square) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said she would sue the Biden administration if they cut federal funding in states that have banned transgender athletes from participating in sports. The United States Department of Agriculture said last month it would interpret Title IX funding "to include...
More than two years after UW Hospital nurses asked managers to recognize the revival of a union lost after a 2011 state law, Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul on Thursday said the hospital can contract with its employees and set their terms of employment via a voluntary collective bargaining process.
BATON ROUGE, La. - A House-passed measure that would require third graders with reading problems to repeat the grade cleared another hurdle Wednesday night when it was endorsed by the powerful Senate Finance Committee. The measure, House Bill 269, next faces a vote in the full Senate in the last...
THOMSON — Three Illinois Congressional representatives are calling for an immediate investigation into the deaths of seven Thomson federal prison inmates that have occurred since March 2020, and accusations of "serious abuses" by its staff. In a letter Wednesday to the Justice Department's Inspector General, the lawmakers cite a...
SCIENCE GROUP ENDORSES FRANKEN: 314 Action Fund, which works to elect more people with STEM backgrounds to public office, has endorsed Mike Franken in Iowa’s U.S. Senate campaign. Franken is a U.S. Navy veteran from Sioux City, and one of three Democrats running for the U.S. Senate in Iowa.
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers want to send $10 billion in relief to California taxpayers and business owners using a portion of the state’s record budget, legislative leaders announced as part of their budget agreement Wednesday. The State Assembly and Senate leaders unveiled their proposed 2022-2023 state...
The Nebraska Cattlemen are the latest group to add to the list of endorsements for Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen. The nonprofit's president, Brenda Masek, announced the endorsement at a news conference Thursday afternoon at its Lincoln headquarters. Though Pillen is a hog producer, she said, he understands the "grit and resilience" of Nebraska's agricultural community and will fight to protect it.
Honeybees, windmills, cottonwood trees and Chimney Rock were among several design options submitted for Nebraska's next license plate. After rejecting vibrant blue skies, classic sunsets and an all black option, a design featuring a mosaic plucked from the floor of the state Capitol was ultimately selected. Known as the "Genius...
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she’s taking a “serious look” at the three-month gas tax holiday passed by the GOP-dominated state Senate. Average gas prices statewide eclipsed $4.70 per gallon this week. Whitmer told reporters at the Mackinac Policy Conference that she supports...
Wyoming GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne was on restricted Capitol grounds during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot after saying last year he only made a “brief stop in the vicinity of the Capitol,” according to a newly published report. Photos and video from the day appear to show Eathorne...
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Senate overwhelmingly voted to approve Medicaid expansion this week, though the measure's fate in the House remains uncertain. Senators voted 44-2 to pass House Bill 149, sponsored by Rep. Kristin Baker, R-Cabarrus, to expand Medicaid coverage, repeal some certificate-of-need laws, and expand services nurses can offer without doctor supervision.
(The Center Square) – As gas prices continue to soar around the country, some states are taking action with sizable tax breaks. But in Illinois, little is being done, critics say. At $5.27 a gallon Thursday, Illinois is one of seven states in the country with the average price...
The big buzz at the Virginia Capitol Wednesday wasn’t excitement over the new state budget. It was the construction work on the tunnel being dug beneath the complex, which rattled the historic building throughout the day as lawmakers approved a long-overdue two-year spending plan. Unlike Capitol Square, the budget...
(The Center Square) – The Virginia budget deal, which passed both chambers of the General Assembly, would cut funding for a school choice tax credit program by more than half of its current funding. The Education Improvement Scholarships Tax Credits Program provides a 65% tax credit for individuals or...
The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has suspended two employees in connection with the death of an 8-year-old girl allegedly murdered by her mother. The agency said it suspended the investigator and a supervisor from “child protection duties” while it reviews their handling of the case. In March, an investigator with DCFS was assigned to check on the parents and the child, Amaria Osby. It was not until two months later on May 24 that the investigator made contact with the family and said there were no concerns of neglect. The child was found deceased the next day.
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Senate gave final approval to legislation that would offer protections to state employees who use medical marijuana. The upper chamber voted 26-8 to approve House Bill 988, sponsored by Rep. Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans, to protect state employees who legally use medical marijuana on the advice of their doctor.
OKLAHOMA CITY — House Democrats on Thursday called for massive changes to the state’s gun laws. The Democrats held a Capitol press conference that they said was set prior to the Wednesday shootings on the Saint Francis Hospital campus in Tulsa, which ended with five dead, including the gunman.
Political newcomer Jay Hovey defeated three term incumbent Alabama State Senator Tom Whatley by only one vote, marking one of the closest elections beyond county lines in Alabama history. “We had a state house of representatives Republican primary race in Chambers County in 2018 separated by six votes,” Merrill said....
(The Center Square) – The West Virginia government collected more than $5.2 billion worth of revenue over the past 11 months, which is a state record in year-to-date collections by May. “When I walked in the door, facing a $500 million budget deficit, there were a lot of naysayers...
(The Center Square) – Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday he recommends the state use part of its surplus to increase school safety. The issue could be discussed in a special legislative session that could include tax relief, the governor said. The surplus funds would assist local schools in implementing...
