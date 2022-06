George Nava recalls that his father, Louie Nava, did not share a lot of memories about his service in World War II. “He used to work on all the landing craft in the Pacific,” George, 75, said. “He got a commendation from Admiral Nimitz for getting the PT boats repaired and back in action fast. I saw some pictures of him at the shipyard and I tried to figure out where he had been. But I don’t know what all he did over there. He’s like a lot of us veterans—he didn’t like to talk about the war.”

HOLLISTER, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO