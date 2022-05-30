ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Hospital Unveils Program For Vets, Service Members And Their Families

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ivq5Y_0fuw2zJM00

(Sioux City, IA) — MercyOne in Sioux City announced the launch of its military and veterans’ health care program heading into the Memorial Day holiday. Mercy’s Jessica Hanson says the initiative is designed to improve the care given to military service members, veterans, and their families. She says providers and staff have recently undergone training to help understand and respond to “health concerns and challenges specific to the military community.” There are more than 180-thousand veterans living in Iowa, and that number does not include those currently serving their country through the guard or reserves. Hanson says the hospital’s patient admission process has been updated so military members are identified upon arrival and care is provided with a more in-depth understanding of their needs.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Iowa 39 from US 59 to Avenue C in Denison to close June 9

(Sioux City) A pavement repair project on Iowa 39 from U.S. 59 to Avenue C in Denison will require closing the roadway to traffic beginning Thursday, June 9, until Tuesday, June 14, weather permitting. During this project, motorists will be detoured around the work zone by using U.S. 59, Arrowhead Road, and Avenue C.
DENISON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Sioux City, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Health
Sioux City, IA
Health
KLEM

Tuesday News, May 31

Plymouth County has a new Emergency Management Coordinator. Rebecca Socknat was introduced to the Board of Supervisors today. Socknat has 21 years of experience in emergency services, including 15 years of such training in the military, and 6 years working for Emergency Services in Woodbury County. Socknat replaces Duane Walhof, who is retiring from the position.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

7 apply for upcoming NW Iowa district judge vacancy

SIOUX CITY -- Seven lawyers have applied for an upcoming district court judicial vacancy in Iowa's 3rd Judicial District. Applying for the district judge position are Andrea Buckley, Billy Oyadare and Sharese Whitesell, all of Sioux City; Thomas Kunstle, of Orange City; Rosanne Plante, of Hinton; Robert Tiefenthaler, of Sergeant Bluff; and Kristine Timmins, of Lawton.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KBUR

Four Iowa motorcyclists die in separate holiday weekend crashes

Des Moines, IA- At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa. Radio Iowa reports that a man from Shelby County died when the motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind late Monday morning by a distracted motorist, near the Adair County Freedom Rock.
DES MOINES, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

UPDATE: Sioux City Bandits AR-15 Gun Giveaway Postponed

The Des Moines Register is reporting that the Sioux City Bandits have postponed their planned giveaway of an AR-15 at an upcoming game after pressure from sponsors. (. We all know minor league sports are prime for headline-making promotions, but the latest promotion of an indoor football team is making the headlines for all the wrong reasons.
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Military Service#Mercyone
KETV.com

Omaha Public Schools announces stipend for all full-time, part-time teachers

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Schools will be offering one-time stipends for all staff in both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years, the district announced Wednesday. "Everybody is doing more work, with less people. It doesn't matter the office, it doesn't matter the division, there are less people who are working," said Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan.
OMAHA, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Backyard Farmer to tape episode in Norfolk

A Nebraska Public Television staple is bringing its lights, cameras and microphones to Norfolk. Backyard Farmer is a weekly television show on Nebraska Public Media – formerly NET – about plants, trees and garden. Northeast Community College’s Ag Program Director, Jill Heemstra, says everything that grows, “Backyard Farmer” covers it.
NORFOLK, NE
klkntv.com

Shelter opens overnight for Nebraska families fleeing massive fire

OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN) — The Omaha Fire Department opened a shelter overnight after recommending that people living near a large fire evacuate. This all began just south of downtown around 7 p.m. Monday. Thick smoke could be seen all across the city coming from the Nox Crete factory at...
OMAHA, NE
voiceofalexandria.com

Judge dismisses lawsuit against Woodbury County deputy

SIOUX CITY -- A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Le Mars, Iowa, man who said a Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy conducted an unlawful search of his vehicle during a traffic stop. Chief U.S. District Court Leonard Strand ruled that Ryan McMurtrey failed to meet a deadline...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
KELOLAND TV

Sioux County authorities remind drivers to move over

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — Officials in northwest Iowa are sending a reminder to drivers after a crash in Sioux County. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office posted this video on its Facebook page. In it, a deputy has a car pulled over. But as traffic goes around the...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Eleven months after woman is found dead in a ‘puddle of blood,’ care facility is fined

An Iowa nursing home where a resident was found dead in a pool of blood last summer after a series of falls has been fined $18,000 by the state. Reports from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals indicate that on June 11, 2021, a worker at the Exira Care Center in Audubon County found […] The post Eleven months after woman is found dead in a ‘puddle of blood,’ care facility is fined appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Sioux City Teen Dies in UTV Crash

(Sioux City, IA) — A 19-year-old Sioux City woman died in a U-T-V crash in rural Plymouth County. The Iowa State Patrol says Zoey Rene Cason was driving a utility terrain vehicle down a hill on private property at 12:20 A-M Monday. Investigators say she braked and turned to avoid hitting a fence post and fencing which caused the vehicle to roll. Cason was transported by private vehicle to UnityPoint St. Luke’s where she was pronounced dead. The two-seater vehicle was occupied by four people and no seat belts were used. Cason just graduated Saturday from Sioux City East High School, and she’s the second Sioux City student to die in an A-T-V type of accident in Plymouth County in the past four days.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

You CAN Turn Left on Red In South Dakota

Have you ever wondered why you can't turn left on red to a one-way street in South Dakota that goes left, just like a right turn on red? Actually, you can. Numerous times, I have been sitting in the far left lane at a stoplight in downtown Sioux Falls wanting to turn left, but I can't because they have that sign up at every intersection downtown that says "NO TURN ON RED."
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy