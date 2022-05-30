ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Man arrested on drug charges in Saratoga Springs

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rINnA_0fuw2qMp00

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Schenectady man has been arrested for alleged drug possession in Saratoga Springs. The Saratoga Springs Police Department said Mario Malcolm, 27, was arrested on May 23.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Around 1 p.m. on May 23, police said Malcolm was pulled over for a traffic stop. He allegedly was in possession of about five grams of cocaine and two grams of fentanyl at the time of the stop.

Charges

  • Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell (felony)
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of narcotic drug (felony)
Amsterdam man arrested on multiple drug charges

Malcolm was arraigned that same day and released to pre-trial services. Police said this arrest was the result of a joint effort between the Special Investigations Unit and members of the patrol division of the Saratoga Springs Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 9

Related
WNYT

Teen charged in May Albany shooting

Albany police have arrested a teen in connection to a shooting last month that sent one person to the hospital. Police say they were called to Hudson Avenue back on May 15 for a reported shooting. They found 18-year-old Tyler Burns standing outside a home, holding a gun. He allegedly shot a 20-year-old victim.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saratoga Springs, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
Schenectady, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Schenectady, NY
City
Amsterdam, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

May 28 – June 3, 2022

James J. Garafalo, 28, of Saratoga Springs, was sentenced to serve 4-1/2 years in a state correctional facility to be followed by 5 years of post-release supervision, after pleading to assault in the second-degree regarding his role in a Caroline Street incident last August. According to Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen, “Garafalo admitted to acting in concert with his brother and co-defendant in causing serious physical injury to the victim, Mark French, who was punched in the head and fell to the ground where his head struck pavement.” French was subsequently transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, Heggen added. Garafalo was also sentenced to an indeterminate term of 2 to 4 years for his plea to aggravated family offense, regarding a separate incident which occurred in January 2022, after intentionally violating an order of protection by having contact with a protected party via telephone while incarcerated at Saratoga County Jail. The sentences for the separate acts are to run concurrently – meaning Garafalo will serve both sentences at the same time.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Albany Police Make Arrest in Connection With Recent Shooting

Albany police say they've tracked down the person who pulled the trigger in a recent shooting. According to investigators, 18-year-old Tyler Burns was standing outside of a home on Hudson Avenue last month when he opened fire. A bullet hit a 20-year-old man who was taken to Albany Med for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Burns is now facing multiple charges including attempted murder. He was arraigned Wednesday and sent to the Albany County Jail.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRGB

Gaffney's closed for one month, violence continues

Saratoga Springs, NY (WRGB) — It's been one month since the State Liquor Authority suspended the license for Gaffney’s bar in Saratoga Springs. The suspension comes after multiple reports from the Saratoga Springs Police Department about violence incidents that stemmed from the bar. But now one month after...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Amsterdam parolee facing new charges

AMSTERDAM - An Amsterdam man on parole is facing new charges. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office say they got a 911 call from a Target in Amsterdam, saying they spotted a man who was previously trespassing. Sheriff's deputies say Jorge Sanchez-Lugo had an active arrest warrant for third-degree burglary and...
AMSTERDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy