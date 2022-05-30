ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Xiaomi 12 Ultra will put Leica on a divisive camera design

By JC Torres
yankodesign.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhone designs have become increasingly common these days, so it’s not surprising to see some try to set themselves apart, one way or another. Some are met with much success, like the OPPO Find X5 Pro’s futuristic minimalism and the Realme GT2 Pro’s fashionable Paper Tech design. Others seem to still...

www.yankodesign.com

Comments / 0

Related
Financial World

The Apple iPhone 14 is likely coming in September

Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 has been talked about for a long time, and it will continue until September when it will "see the light of day" However, some details about this device are already known. Given the fact that this is a brand new iPhone, fans are eagerly awaiting it, and this time Apple will present four models in the series, but there will still be some changes.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Samsung quietly launches its mid-range Galaxy M23 5G

We reported a few days ago about the 5G version of Galaxy A23, which was tipped to arrive in Europe at some point this month. However, it looks like Samsung decided to go live with yet another mid-range 5G phone, the Galaxy M23. SamMobile reports that Galaxy M23 is now...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy S23 might fix the S22's biggest problem

The Samsung Galaxy S line is made up of largely fantastic phones, but one issue that has long affected them is the use of a different chipset in different parts of the world, with one of those chipsets inevitably being weaker. Now though, it looks like Samsung might finally be addressing that issue.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leica Cameras#Tech Design#Smart Phone#Oppo#Paper Tech#Huawei
SPY

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Long-Term Review: The Best Android Tablet. Period.

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Specifications Included in the Box Design: Premium and Sleek Display: AMOLED Overload S Pen: Added Utility Software Bridging the Gap Performance: Expectedly Smooth Camera: It’s There if You Need It Battery Life: Ample Longevity Our Verdict How Long Will It Last? What Are Some of the Alternatives? When it comes to the best tablets, it’s really tough to look at anything else out there other than Apple’s iPads. Not only are there high-end models with killer specs and features like the iPad Pro...
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Can a foldable replace both my phone and tablet?

Foldable phones have come a long way since their initial introduction to the world. Remember the OG Galaxy Fold? This phone needed to be revised immediately due to reliability issues and people not knowing how to use such devices. Well, it’s now been almost three years since that rocky first...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
CNET

iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come With a Better Front Camera

Apple has reportedly chosen a new supplier for its front-facing camera to make a high-end lens. South Korean supplier LG Innotek will install the new selfie camera on the upcoming iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, according to a report Monday from South Korea-based tech news site ET News, citing unnamed industry sources.
CELL PHONES
yankodesign.com

Kinetic sculpture watch spins fast or slow based on productivity and emotional state

Watches do the complex timekeeping for us all, and help us perceive the passing of life in a more measured way. Other than that, over the centuries, a watch has evolved into a lifestyle accessory that has a very high collectible value. No doubt some of the more intricate pieces go for exorbitant amounts of money. But how would you react to a watch that shows time in another perception?
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

Galaxy Z Fold 4 Rumors: A Galaxy S22-Like Camera and Slimmer Design

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 is its most polished tablet-size foldable yet, and the company is reportedly planning to further refine that design with the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Rumors and reports suggest Samsung's next large-format foldable will have a sleeker design and better cameras that are on par with the Galaxy S22's, among other improvements. Samsung hasn't made any announcements about what's in store for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or other future phones, but the company typically makes new product announcements in August.
CELL PHONES
yankodesign.com

Lancia Vision Alpha concept is a glimpse of brand’s lost glory rejuvenated

Lancia has had its share of highs and then unfortunate lows as it didn’t manage to strike the right notes with the more modern auto lovers. Thankfully, they are making a comeback in 2024 in collaboration with Alfa Romeo and DS – a piece of heartening news for Lancia fans on the 115th anniversary last year.
CARS
Phone Arena

Xiaomi could introduce a Pro version of its Mi Band 7

Recently, Xiaomi introduced its latest fitness tracker, the Mi Band 7. As we reported, the smart band has a 180mAh battery, offers over 100 sports modes, is waterproof up to 164 feet (50 meters), and comes with sleep tracking and Sp02 monitor. However, according to rumors, the Chinese OEM might also be working on a Pro model for its latest fitness tracker (via NotebookCheck).
NFL
laptopmag.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 leak shows off list of potential specs

A Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 leak has showcased a list of specs the upcoming foldable may feature, but it doesn't appear to be a major departure from its current model. Still, if it's to be believed, expect several upgrades. As posted by known leaker Yogesh Brar, we may have...
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Hands-on: Design Ninja Moves

You might not be a Naruto or anime fan, but you still have to give Realme mad props for its manufacturing trick. Smartphones have become so important to our daily lives that they are pretty much extensions and expressions of ourselves. Sometimes, you can tell a lot about a person based on the phone they’re using, especially if the devices are adorned with accessories or decals showing off their preferences. There are plenty of ways to customize a smartphone, and there’s an almost endless supply of cases and themes catering to different fandoms, but there’s still something to be said when a phone maker officially creates a special edition for a specific franchise, especially when that manufacturer bends over backward to create that special design, just like what Realme did for the Limited Naruto Edition of the GT Neo 3.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

NikeCraft General Purpose Shoes always ready for everyday use

Ah, shoes, glorious shoes. Of course, nothing is going to stop us from getting a thrill over a new pair of shoes. Sneakerheads know the excitement of being shown a new pair, colorway, or iteration, especially if they are from a famous sports brand. The NikeCraft lineup is getting a...
APPAREL
yankodesign.com

When AR and VR meet the outdoors. This mixed reality headset was designed to be worn everywhere

Metaverse, meet universe. So much of our AR and VR experience is limited to the indoors. When the landline became a truly wireless (or cordless) device, the first thing that people did was move around with it. No wires means no boundaries, and the smartphone experience is proof. You can use a phone in the subway, on a mountain, even in the middle of a lake. AR/VR headsets? Not so much.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

Clever outdoor cutlery set has the most impressive flip-to-open mechanism

With the classy appeal of a switchblade (although much safer) Pinchy is an outdoor cutlery set where the protective case turns into the cutlery’s ergonomic grip. Just pinch and flip and the case opens, with a metal spoon, fork, or knife popping out. Once the case locks back in place, you’ve got a perfectly useful, kid-friendly cutlery set that’s practically built for the outdoors.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy