ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

CSP investigates I-25 deadly crash in Pueblo County

By Krista Witiak
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=371cB5_0fuw26I000

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a fatal crash that happened on southbound I-25 in Pueblo County Sunday.

Troopers say the crash happened around 5:16 p.m. on I-25 near mile marker 113 north of Pueblo. A 46-year-old man driving a black 2007 Cadillac Escalade was traveling southbound when the vehicle entered the median and became airborne, overturning the Cadillac and ejecting the driver.

The man, whose identity has not been released, died on scene.

CSP asks anyone who may have observed the Cadillac before the crash or witnessed the crash and has not provided a statement to the Colorado State Patrol to call the dispatch at 719-544-2424.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
fowlertribune.com

Armed homeowner helps detain elusive suspect

On May 26, the Otero County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Pueblo Shooting suspect, Kyle McKenna, of Denver, age 22, in North La Junta after using a reverse 9/11 call. The suspect reportedly drove a stolen white GMC pickup and fled on Highway 50 after a suspected burglary and shooting in Pueblo.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Last of four homicide victims killed by the same suspect identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — The unidentified victim in a string of homicides committed by the same man has been identified. In April, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), and the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) began independent homicide investigations that occurred in their respective jurisdictions: April 21 – The El […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

2 dead following ‘landslide’ of coal at the Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are dead following what was described as a “landslide” of coal at the Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo. According to a spokesperson with the Pueblo Fire Department, the city received a 911 call at about 8:40 a.m. on Thursday about multiple people being trapped following a “landslide.” The property is on the southeast side of Pueblo. The spokesperson said the property is known to have large coal piles on site that can be about 80 feet tall. Technical rescue teams were dispatched. It was confirmed that two people were buried in the landslide. The victims were working as subcontractors on the property.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Pueblo County, CO
Accidents
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
Pueblo County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Sports
Pueblo County, CO
Sports
County
Pueblo County, CO
Westword

Carley Jackson Is Second Colorado Law Enforcer Busted in Two Days

More Colorado police officers and deputies are being booked into their own jails. On May 31, Fort Collins Police Services announced that Officer Valeri Pedraza had been placed on administrative leave following two busts in the preceding two days — the first on a domestic-violence charge, the second for allegedly violating a protection order. On June 1, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office revealed that one of its own had been fitted for cuffs: Deputy Carley Jackson, who faces five criminal counts, including bribery and official misconduct. She's accused of giving a lighter to an inmate in the hopes that he wouldn't tell authorities about flirtatious note-passing between them. Turns out that she already had a significant other — a different prisoner she'd met in jail.
KKTV

12-15 cars damaged due to pothole on northbound I-25 near South Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pothole on the interstate wreaked havoc on the morning commute at the south end of Colorado Springs Wednesday. Calls started coming just after 5 a.m. as the first cars started driving over it -- popping tires and getting other damage in the process. State Patrol confirms more than a dozen drivers were forced to pull over after hitting the pothole.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Missing Monument 14-year-old found safe

UPDATE: The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has reported that Mason was found safe. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking the public for help in finding a missing 14-year-old. Mason McCusker was last seen, Tuesday, at 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Draco Dr. and Hunters Glen […]
MONUMENT, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Multiple vehicles block right lane on NB I-25 following crash on South Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The right lane on northbound Interstate 25 is blocked due to a crash on the North side of South Academy. The Colorado Springs Traffic says multiple vehicles are involved. Drivers should reduce their speed in the area. Multiple vehicles on right shoulder NB I-25 on north side of S. Academy, The post Multiple vehicles block right lane on NB I-25 following crash on South Academy appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csp#Traffic Accident#The Colorado State Patrol
KKTV

Crews battling structure fire east of Colorado Springs

PEYTON, Colo. (KKTV) - Thick smoke could be seen for hours as firefighters from multiple agencies battled a large structure fire in Peyton Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to the 10000 block of Surrey Lane at 5:45 in the morning for an outbuilding on fire. “It was called in by...
PEYTON, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man dead following single-vehicle crash in Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash, just North of Pueblo. Now, investigators are asking for the community's help to piece together the moments leading up to the crash. Sunday, a 46-year-old man was driving in a Cadillac Escalade on southbound I-25. State patrol says the The post Man dead following single-vehicle crash in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cadillac
KXRM

‘Too close to family’: Pueblo man’s cousin survives Uvalde shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. — When a gunman opened fire in a Uvalde, Texas elementary school on May 24, news of the tragic event spread quickly across the country. And it hit particularly close to one family in Pueblo. The Ramirez Family is originally from Texas. They say some of their loved ones attend Robb Elementary., where […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Deputy injured after two-car crash on Highway 50 leaves one dead

LAMAR, Colo. — A Kiowa County Sheriff’s Deputy, two women, and a man were involved in a two-car crash on Highway 50 near Lamar that left one dead Sunday night. The crash happened around 10:10 p.m. on Highway 50 at Prowers County Road 7 near Lamar. Troopers said a Kiowa County Sheriff’s Deputy was responding […]
LAMAR, CO
KXRM

CSPD investigates a man’s death after shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a possible shooting after a man died from a gunshot wound. Just before 1 a.m., CSPD officers were called to Penrose St. Francis Medical Center regarding a victim with a gunshot wound seeking treatment. The man later died from his injuries. Officers arrived at […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy