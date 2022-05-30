1 man killed, 1 arrested in family dispute in South Euclid
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The South Euclid Police Department is investigating the death of a man on Telhurst Rd.
Officers responded to a home there around 6 a.m. for a report of a family disturbance.Maple Heights police shoot suspect
Police say officers found a man who was deceased. They took a second man into custody. None of those involved has been identified, and investigators have not said if there was a weapon.
Police say it is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
Stay with FOX 8 for more as the investigation develops.
