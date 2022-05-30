1 man killed, 1 arrested in family dispute in South Euclid

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The South Euclid Police Department is investigating the death of a man on Telhurst Rd.

Officers responded to a home there around 6 a.m. for a report of a family disturbance.

Police say officers found a man who was deceased. They took a second man into custody. None of those involved has been identified, and investigators have not said if there was a weapon.

Police say it is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

