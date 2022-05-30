ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Euclid, OH

1 man killed, 1 arrested in family dispute in South Euclid

By Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dia0f_0fuw1t7d00

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The South Euclid Police Department is investigating the death of a man on Telhurst Rd.

Officers responded to a home there around 6 a.m. for a report of a family disturbance.

Maple Heights police shoot suspect

Police say officers found a man who was deceased. They took a second man into custody. None of those involved has been identified, and investigators have not said if there was a weapon.

Police say it is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Stay with FOX 8 for more as the investigation develops.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 3

Related
cleveland19.com

Child hospitalized after Cleveland hit-skip crash, suspect arrested later

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 11-year-old girl suffered two broken legs when she was struck by a car near Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood Wednesday evening. Officials said the crash was first reported at around 11:05 p.m. near the intersection of Kinsman Road and East 93rd Street. Cleveland police said a...
CLEVELAND, OH
Morning Journal

Elyria couple assaulted over dog fight, police report

A 21-year-old Elyria man is accused of assaulting his neighbors after their dogs were in a fight and his animal died, according to an Elyria police report. Christopher Johnson, who lives in the 100 block of South Carolina Avenue, was charged with two counts of assault by Elyria police May 29 and was released from the Lorain County Jail on a $2,000 bond earlier this week, according to police and jail records.
ELYRIA, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Investigators looking for missing Elyria teen

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – The Elyria Police Department is looking for a teen who was reported missing last week. Helena Collins, 16, was last seen in the area of West River Road and Bond Street, just south of State Route 57. She was reported missing on May 28. Collins is 5’9″ and was last seen […]
ELYRIA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Maple Heights, OH
Sports
South Euclid, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Sports
City
South Euclid, OH
South Euclid, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Maple Heights, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Maple Heights, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot by CMHA police officer at apartment building in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot by a Cleveland Metro Housing Authority police officer at an apartment building Thursday evening, according to Cleveland Police. The incident happened at the Union Square apartments located at East 98th and Union Avenue around 5:45 pm. The man in his 40s was...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Fox 8#Fox 8 Cleveland
Cleveland.com

Daughter fatally shoots mother in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood; death may have been accidental, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A woman told police that she accidentally shot her mother Tuesday in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. Frances Black, 87, of Cleveland was shot by her 54-year-old daughter about 5:40 a.m. at a residence on East 151st Street, near Bartlett Avenue, according to police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Multiple people, including 1-year-old, taken to hospital after Cleveland crash

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Several people, including a young child, were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Cleveland Thursday evening. It happened at the intersection of E. 156th Street and Miles Avenue. According to officials, EMS transported a 20-year-old woman in critical condition, a 21-year-old woman and 34-year-old man in serious condition and […]
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 men on the run after robbing a bank on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for two who robbed a bank in the city’s Bellaire Puritas neighborhood Thursday morning. Authorities said the suspects walked into the U.S. Bank in the 14700 block of Puritas Avenue around 10 a.m. After demanding cash, they fled the scene. There...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

18-year-old Cleveland man dies after being shot in Slavic Village

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Cleveland man died Wednesday after being shot while walking down a street in Slavic Village. Cleveland police said Samell Watt and two other people were walking down Anson Avenue near E. 49th Street around 2 p.m. when someone inside a white SUV drove by and fired shots at the group.
CLEVELAND, OH
truecrimedaily

6 people charged for allegedly torturing and killing missing Cleveland woman

CLEVELAND (TCD) -- Six people face murder and several other charges in connection with a 21-year-old woman’s torture and fatal shooting in November. On Tuesday, May 31, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley announced a grand jury returned an indictment charging Portia Williams, 31, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, 31, Destiny Henderson, 18, Nathaniel Poke, 23, Anthony Bryant, 23, and Brittany Smith 33, with two counts of aggravated murder, three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, five counts of kidnapping, and one count of conspiracy for the death of Alishah Pointer.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

47K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy