COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The construction industry is feeling the impact of the shortage of cement, which is the base ingredient that is used to make concrete. “90% of structures, from roadways, to driveways, to business buildings, to backyard additions such as pools, all of these use concrete so they are all affected by supply-chain issues,” said William Evans, a co-owners of Pool Partners in Acworth.

ACWORTH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO