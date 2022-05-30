ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Netflix says standing with Dave Chappelle and Ricky Gervais is a free speech issue

By Andy Meek
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IC70P_0fuw0jVO00

Not that anyone should have been unclear where Netflix stood in the battle of ideas, but the streamer’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos has now further articulated the streamer’s position when it comes to problematic content. Specifically, when comedians like Ricky Gervais and Dave Chappelle push against the bounds of what’s regarded as socially acceptable.

We’ll get into more specifics about Sarandos’ new comments below. Suffice it to say, though, that for Sarandos, especially, the dynamic is pretty straightforward. At least as long as he’s in charge of the biggest streaming platform in the world, Netflix will allow comedians, and content creators in general, to apparently get away with saying and showing almost anything.

Outrage over Ricky Gervais, Dave Chappelle specials

The catalyst for Netflix having to more clearly stake out its position regarding free speech was the release of two Netflix standup comedy specials. The first, Dave Chappelle’s The Closer, debuted on Netflix in October.

More recently, Netflix premiered Gervais’ special SuperNature on May 24. Afterward, some critics and users immediately pounced on both specials for their inclusion of jokes deemed as transphobic. In fact, for a sense of the polarized response to SuperNature? Just look at Gervais’ Rotten Tomatoes scores.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03asOk_0fuw0jVO00
Ricky Gervais, shown during a Netflix comedy standup special. Image source: Ray Burmiston/Netflix

Audiences, by and large, seem to be loving the British funnyman’s new special, which Netflix summarizes as follows. “Ricky Gervais gives his take on the rules of comedy, spoiling his cats, and how super actual nature is in his second Netflix stand-up special.”

On Rotten Tomatoes, SuperNature has a strong 92 percent audience score. Critics, however, have excoriated the special, giving it an abysmal 14 percent score. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter over the weekend that this is merely an example of critics trying to “virtue signal.”

Netflix’s Ted Sarandos: Free speech trumps audience outrage

In a way, this is sort of like the Netflix Cuties controversy all over again.

Comedians like Gervais and Chappelle, according to Sarandos, figure out where “the line” is by actually “crossing the line every once in a while. I think it’s very important to the American culture generally to have free expression.”

Sarandos made those comments during an interview with New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd. He added that if the company starts censoring content in the US, it would have a tough time fighting against censorship in the Middle East.

Regarding Chappelle’s special, Sarandos continued: “Rarely do you get the opportunity to put your principles to the test. It was an opportunity to take somebody, like in Dave’s case, who is, by all measure, the comedian of our generation, the most popular comedian on Netflix for sure. Nobody would say that what he does isn’t thoughtful or smart. You just don’t agree with him.”

Sarandos didn’t get as specific about Gervais’ recent Netflix special. But he did make it clear that his comments about Chappelle — who went so far as to exclaim at one point during a video shared on the comedian’s Instagram account after the release of The Closer: “Thank God for Ted Sarandos” — also applied to Gervais.

More Netflix coverage: For more Netflix news, check out the latest new Netflix movies and series to watch.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

This mysterious thriller has Netflix fans on the edges of their seats

Netflix’s selection of movies has always been a bit of a mixed bag, with its Top 10 list generally dominated by random thirty-party titles, the streamer’s sometimes oddball original films, and new titles that rocket up the list as soon as they land on Netflix. The #1 title on the list in the US at the moment? Disappearance at Clifton Hill, a thriller released in 2020 starring Tuppence Middleton that managed to pull off the not-insignificant feat of supplanting Tom Cruise’s original Top Gun movie in the top spot.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

People can’t get enough of this raunchy comedy on Netflix

You can’t really blame Paramount Global for wanting to extend the success of the Jackass movie franchise to the company’s streaming platform, following the recent success of the Jackass Forever and its companion Jackass 4.5 movies (the latter of which has been a Top 10 Netflix movie for several weeks now).
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

The Netflix new releases everyone will be talking about this week

Among the Netflix new releases hitting the streamer this week, the Spanish model and actress perhaps best known to American audiences for her work in the Fast & Furious franchise is starring in a new action-packed Netflix thriller. Elsa Pataky — the wife of Avengers star Chris Hemsworth — plays an Army captain named JJ Collins in the new action-packed movie Interceptor. It debuts on the streaming platform on Friday, June 3, at the end of what looks to be a bit of a light week for new Netflix content.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Guess which iconic Tom Cruise movie just shot to #1 on Netflix

He’s crushing the box office and, as an added bonus, now he’s #1 on Netflix to boot. Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 original, has finally taken flight, with box office receipts so strong that it’s given Cruise the first $100 million opening weekend of his long career.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Ricky Gervais
Person
Maureen Dowd
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Ted Sarandos
BGR.com

Discover secret hidden Netflix categories with these free plugins

Netflix has had an interesting journey. From being universally loved by its users in the earlier days of the streaming services boom to lately hemorrhaging users for a number of reasons, Netflix is trying to find the best way to combat the ever-crowding streaming landscape. Sure, the service started by...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Amber Heard lawyer reveals actor’s first words after Johnny Depp verdict: ‘I’m so sorry’

A lawyer representing Amber Heard in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp has revealed the Aquaman actor’s first words after the verdict came down. “One of the first things she said is, ‘I am so sorry to all those women out there. This is a setback for all women in and outside the courtroom,’” attorney Elaine Bredehoft told The Today Show on Thursday morning. “She feels the burden of that.”A jury on Wednesday determined Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp on all three counts in his lawsuit against her regarding a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post about...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown is already a disaster

Two months ago, Netflix announced that it would finally initiate a crackdown on password sharing. The company claims that this practice impacts its “ability to invest in great new TV and films” for the service. As a result, Netflix began testing two new features in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru that forces subscribers in these countries to pay extra to share accounts with people outside their households.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BGR.com

You’re not crazy: Netflix and Disney are both releasing Pinocchio movies this year

Disney just released the first trailer for Pinocchio, the live-action version of its animated classic, which is coming to Disney Plus this year. But it also confused Netflix subscribers who are waiting to see more of Netflix’s upcoming Pinocchio movie. No, you’re not going crazy. The streaming wars have just delivered another mind-blowing development. Both Disney and Netflix are making Pinocchio movies, and what’s even crazier is that both movies are coming out in 2022.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Speech#British
BGR.com

The biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

The chatter in Hollywood these days when it comes to Netflix’s original movie strategy is that, while a new era is looming on the horizon (resulting in fewer, but bigger and splashier films from the streamer), a change of direction has been needed for a while now. The biggest...
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

The Roku Channel is adding 26 free movies in June – here’s the full list

Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices, as many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in June.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

Ms. Marvel episode 1 will have a mind-blowing post-credits scene

Ms. Marvel is out on June 8th, which means we’re less than two weeks away from meeting a brand new MCU superhero. Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) hasn’t appeared in any MCU movie or TV show so far, which means most fans don’t know anything about her. Well, unless you’ve been reading the comics, in which case you basically know what to expect. But the first Ms. Marvel details have started leaking out, with a reviewer claiming that episode 1 will deliver the show’s first post-credits scene.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BGR.com

A brutal Van Damme action movie just hit Netflix

Jean-Claude Van Damme might be one of the last classic action movie stars, a performer who still clearly loves the genre, and who has always relished big, brash, and physically demanding spectacle. But he also, even at this late stage of his game, seems keen to want to try for more nuanced performances and roles. We Die Young, a Van Damme title from 2019, is a good example of the latter.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Here’s everything we know about the future of Star Wars movies

On Thursday, May 26th, Star Wars Celebration 2022 kicked off in California with Lucasfilm’s Studio Showcase. During the showcase, fans in attendance saw the first footage from Andor, heard Duel of the Fates live, and learned that The Mandalorian season 3 and Ahsoka are both set to premiere in 2023. But as the presentation wrapped up, Lucasfilm failed to answer our most pressing question. Where are the Star Wars movies?
MOVIES
BGR.com

Rumored Avengers 5 directors refuse to comment on their return

Avengers 5 is suddenly a hot topic, which shouldn’t surprise any MCU fan who saw Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. We expected this movie to significantly influence the rest of the MCU Phase 4 and possibly lead to bigger crossovers. Unsurprisingly, one such crossover might be Avengers 5, which might be a take on the Secret Wars comics run.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Why you need to subscribe to Apple Music right now if you love BTS

The chart-topping K-pop group BTS is giving its global fanbase a special treat this weekend, one that’s connected to the imminent release of the band’s new album Proof. In the lead-up to the album’s release that’s set for June 10, the 7-member band is launching a three-episode limited series on the Apple Music radio station Apple Music 1. Titled BTS Radio: Past & Present, the show will essentially tell the story of the group. Songs and commentary will, of course, be added to the mix. And it will take fans right up to the new album launch (which coincides with the band’s ninth anniversary).
THEATER & DANCE
BGR.com

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits Disney Plus on June 22

Disney and Marvel Studios announced this Thursday that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will start streaming on Disney Plus on June 22nd. That’s about as quickly as we’ve ever seen a Marvel movie hit a streaming service following its theatrical debut. The long-awaited Doctor Strange sequel...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Thor 4 trailer 2 just teased a heartbreaking death, and it’s so exciting

Marvel started the Thor: Love and Thunder marketing campaign much later than expected, delaying the first teaser trailer release for unexplained reasons. The good news for fans is that Marvel will only increase the frequency of promo footage releases. That’s why we have a second trailer out already. And Thor 4 trailer 2 has a bunch of exciting reveals in it that might make you miss the heartbreaking death teaser.
MOVIES
BGR.com

BGR.com

322K+
Followers
8K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy